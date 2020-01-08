advertisement

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases that housed US troops.

The Iranian strikes took place a few days after Trump approved the targeted murder of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds Force.

Iran had promised to take revenge, even though, according to the US president, its actions did not require American victims.

“I am pleased to inform you that the American people should be extremely grateful and happy – the Iranian regime did not hurt any Americans last night,” Trump said.

“We have not suffered any losses.

“All of our soldiers are safe and minimal damage has been done to our military bases.”

Iran’s attack was the bravest direct attack on America since the U.S. embassy was captured in Tehran in 1979.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington dangerously close to the war, but in his Wednesday address, Mr. Trump appeared to be withdrawing from responding with more military force.

“The American armed forces are ready for anything,” he said.

“Iran seems to be lagging behind, which is very good for everyone involved and very good for the world.”

The US president warned that the world had “tolerated Iran’s destructive behavior far too long.”

“These times are over,” he said, before sending a message directly to Iranian “terrorists.”

“If you value your own life, you won’t threaten our people’s lives.”

Iran announced on Wednesday that it is partially withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Mr Trump described the Iranian nuclear deal as “very poor” and urged other countries to “break free” of it.

“The very faulty JCPOA will soon expire anyway and give Iran a clear and quick route to the nuclear outbreak,” said Trump.

“Iran must give up its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism.

“Your campaign of terrorism and chaos will no longer be tolerated. It will not be allowed to continue.”

As long as he was in power, Mr. Trump claimed that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

“We all have to work together to reach an agreement with Iran that will make the world safer and more peaceful,” he said.

“After all, we want you to have a future and a great future that you deserve.

“Prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world.

“The United States is ready to make peace with everyone who seeks.”

