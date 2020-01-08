advertisement

US President Donald Trump is facing one of the largest presidency trials after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases that house US troops.

Iran’s attack was the bravest direct attack on America since the U.S. embassy was captured in Tehran in 1979.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington dangerously close to the war and drew world attention to Mr. Trump as he weighs up whether he should react with more military force.

advertisement

The Republican president met with his national security advisers on Tuesday evening, but gave no immediate indication of whether he would return the favor.

“Everything is fine!” He said in a tweet.

The White House said Mr. Trump plans to speak to the nation on Wednesday (U.S. time).

The Iranian strikes took place a few days after Trump approved the targeted murder of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds Force.

Iran had promised to take revenge, although, according to a US official, its actions did not appear to have claimed any American victims.

Originally released as Trump to speak with Iran on showdown

advertisement