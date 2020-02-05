advertisement

According to President Donald Trump, the imposition of strict tariffs on China, which lead to an almost two-year trade war between the United States and China, has paid off.

“I promised citizens to impose tariffs to counter China’s massive theft of American jobs,” Trump said tonight in his speech on the state of the Union. “Our strategy worked.”

Last month, the United States and China signed a first-stage partial trade agreement that addresses both intellectual property protection and China’s increased purchase of U.S. goods, while maintaining tensions between the world’s two largest economies for almost two years alleviates.

“A few days ago, we signed a groundbreaking new agreement with China to protect our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open huge new markets for products that are manufactured and grown here in the United States.” Trump said in his address. “China has been using the United States for decades. Now we have changed that. “

The “Phase 1” contract maintains tariffs that have already been introduced for Chinese products worth hundreds of billions of US dollars – and these charges will remain until a “Phase 2” contract is reached.

After the first phase was signed, the leading representatives of the shoe industry were optimistic, but asked the administration to reset all consumer goods duties. The footwear industry is charged $ 3 billion in customs fees annually, according to American shoe retailers and retailers, with shoe rates averaging over 12% and rising to 67.5% for certain children’s shoes.

“Every time you move in a direction where you cut taxes – even if the taxes were initially excessive – this is a good direction,” said Matt Priest, President and CEO of FDRA, in January. “[Tariffs] increase costs for consumers, they make us less competitive [and] they take away money from shoe companies and retailers that could be invested in other capital investments.”

For over a year and a half, Washington and Beijing had been involved in a tough trade war in which hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes were beaten by both sides.

