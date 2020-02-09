advertisement

Donald Trump spoke out after a photo that appeared to reveal a fake tan line went viral on social media.

The unflattering photo of the 45th President of the United States circled social media yesterday, February 8, and sparked thousands of memes.

The image was originally posted by the White House Photos Twitter account and has been shared almost 13,000 times since then and 12,500 responses have been collected.

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the south lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020

Obviously, it was a windy day in Washington, DC when Trump’s hair was blown back and an extreme orange line around his circumference became visible.

After the picture became popular online, Trump responded.

More fake news. This was photoshoppt, of course, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to be humiliated!

While some were defending the president, many people called Trump and said the photo was not Photoshop and it was just a massive fake tan imitation.

Here are some of our favorite responses and memes:

According to a poll by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, 64% of New Hampshire Democratic Primary voters would choose an intergalactic fireball for the downfall of humanity than Trump’s other term in Washington, DC.

This Democrat verdict is not exactly surprising – but it is interesting to see that 28% of conservative-minded voters have joined the Democrats to welcome a meteorite on Earth. Of the women surveyed, 68% chose to die in a meteorite attack instead of resigning to Trump for another four years.

With the photo going viral and the university survey coming to light, it’s safe to say that Trump has probably had better weeks in terms of advertising …

