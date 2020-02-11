advertisement

With each passing day there is more and more certainty that Donald Trump is not just an idiot, but a particular type of idiot.

It is one thing to suggest that he is not terribly curious or brilliant, but evidence has accumulated over the past four years that he is really stupid. So stupid? Silly enough to walk around as if his face had burst with wood varnish? Oh no. Much, much more stupid than that.

Earlier this morning, Donald Trump released a video clip from the final season of “ Curb Your Enthusiasm, ” where Larry David inadvertently drives a biker who begins to curse him when he is stopped at a traffic light. Larry then places a MAGA hat on his head, and the biker tells him to be more careful next time and leaves.

The legend of this piece of observation comedy? “HARD GUYS FOR TRUMP!”

Well, where to begin? On the one hand, the very idea that Donald Trump thinks that Larry David – who plays Bernie Sanders on ‘SNL’, by the way – is in his corner is simply ridiculous. To make it even more obvious, Larry David actually heckled Donald Trump when he welcomed “ SNL ” in 2015 calling him a racist.

It gets worse. The whole point of Larry David wearing the MAGA hat in the show was that he would wear it so he didn’t have to interact with people he didn’t like. The idea was that the MAGA hat was so repulsive to people that as soon as he put it on, they would have fled. Literally, in the next scene, while wearing the hat, Larry remarks that it is a great repellant for people.

Here are some extracts from the episode, which put everything in context.

It is truly remarkable that not only did Donald Trump cheerfully display copyright laws by posting a television recording of a program, but you also have the fact that he did not even understand that the joke was on him in the first place. In fact, in a recent interview on this recurring joke in the episode, Larry David clearly expressed his feelings about it.

It’s clear? Take a look at this clip.

Really, these are strange and confusing moments, but one thing is certain – Donald Trump is an absolute idiot.

