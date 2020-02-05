advertisement

President Donald Trump was on the podium last night on February 4 to deliver a State of the Union address addressing a wide range of topics, from business to healthcare to immigration and the military.

Trump outlined what he believes to be his greatest achievements in office, with particular mention of economic growth and the US-Mexico-Canada deal.

However, the President made some rather bold statements in his speech, which House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi described as a “manifesto of falsehoods”, some of which have been shown to be exaggerated or factually incorrect.

Read Pelosi’s answer here:

Trump spoke about a healthcare system that is both “affordable” and “high quality” and “always protects patients with existing illnesses”. However, this is completely contradicted because health experts insist that the president has often supported offers to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would remove consumer protection for patients with pre-existing conditions.

Jonathan Oberlander, professor of health policy at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, told Politifact:

He continued to support and support efforts to repeal the ACA, which would abolish this consumer protection.

Trump also touched one of the signature promises of his controversial campaign: the US-Mexico border wall. According to Trump, more than 160 kilometers of the “long, high and very powerful wall” were built. By the beginning of next year, more than 800 kilometers should be completed.

However, officials’ information is rather vague as to Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner for US Customs and Border Protection. He said in December that officials had planned to complete 450 miles of the wall by the end of 2020, and admitted that they might not reach the goal.

Nevertheless, Acting Interior Minister Chad F. Wolf announced a month ago that they were on the right track to travel 450 or 500 miles by the end of the year.

In his speech, Trump criticized the support of democratic lawmakers and candidates for providing what he calls “unlimited free health care” for undocumented immigrants.

If it is fair for you to force American taxpayers to provide free, unrestricted health care to illegal aliens, stand with the radical left.

In the past, undocumented immigrant medical care was supported by both sides after President Ronald Reagan signed a total budget law that includes the Emergency Care and Active Work Act: a law that requires hospitals to treat anyone living in an emergency arrives regardless of their solvency or citizenship status.

Trump praised his own government’s “bold regulatory campaign” by making the United States “the world’s number one oil and gas producer”.

With the tremendous progress we have made over the past three years, America is now energy independent and energy jobs are at a record high like so many elements of our country.

We make numbers that three years ago nobody would have thought possible.

CNN’s Facts First states: “The United States has not become the world’s best energy producer under Trump. According to the US Government’s Energy Information Administration, it ranked first under the Obama administration in 2012.”

According to the US Energy Information Administration, much of the increase in production in the US leads to technological innovations, which means that Trump cannot take on all the loans.

According to Kyle Isakower, vice president of regulatory and economic policy at the American Petroleum Institute, Trump’s policy has been a “mixed bag” for the industry as its steel tariffs are driving costs up.

Many fear that these changes could have a negative long-term impact on the energy sector. Some oil and gas lobbyists fear that deregulation has gone too far.

The controversial speech met with contempt from the spokeswoman for the House, Nancy Pelosi, who literally tore up the paper on which it was written.

When asked why she tore up the minutes, Pelosi told the press:

Because it was polite to do that. It was polite to think about the alternative.

She later branded the speech “dirty” and called it a “manifesto of errors”.

The White House responded by accusing Pelosi of not respecting the Americans whom Trump praised in his speech on the state of the Union.

