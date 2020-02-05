advertisement

The historic impeachment process against US President Donald Trump has ended with his acquittal against all charges.

Through months of investigations, arguments, and debates, the end result comes as a deafening sign of Senate support.

His acquittal – often speculated before the vote – follows his speech on the state of the Union, citing the “strong economy” as a reason to end impeachment. Then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore open a copy of Trump’s prepared remarks.

The Democratic House of Representatives allegedly abused Congress’s abuse of power and disability last December and initiated a process in the Senate that contained the keys to his impeachment.

On article one of the impeachment (regarding abuse of power), the senators agreed 48 guilty to 52 not guilty. In the second article (regarding treachery), the senators voted 47, 53 and not guilty.

Trump has been accused of abusing his presidential candidate power against Ukraine, reducing military aid, and holding a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for the country to investigate corruption against Joe Biden and his family – a leading candidate of Democrats – to initiate.

He also faced a handicap to Congress’s charges for failing to follow and cooperate with the charges. Throughout the trial, the house provided 28,578 evidence pages, including 17 statements from current and former government officials. The senators asked 180 questions to the House managers and Trump’s defense team.

In order for Trump to be relieved of his presidency, two-thirds of the senators would have had to vote to convict Trump on the charges – then Vice President Mike Pence would have taken office.

However, it was never likely – the Senate is controlled by the Republicans. Within the GOP, Trump has high approval ratings and a strong stake in the party infrastructure.

According to USA Today, White House attorney Pat Cipollone said:

We have an impeachment that is purely partisan and political. It is rejected by non-partisan members of the house. It is wrong.

There is only one answer to that, and the answer is to reject these impeachment procedures, trust the American people, trust the outcome of the upcoming elections, trust and respect for the last election, and not throw it out.

It would have been a shock if they had voted to remove their own party leader from office. If anything, this would solidify and justify Trump’s opposition to impeachment in the eyes of voters before the 2020 election.

Congress has not yet fired a president as part of the impeachment process. While two previous leaders were indicted by the House of Representatives – Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 – the Senate has acquitted both times.

Richard Nixon – who resigned under the influence of the Watergate scandal – is the only president who is really on trial and has the opportunity to be ousted by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

