US President Donald Trump has told US soldiers that he has not received a Christmas present for his wife Melania.

After thanking the members of the armed forces by satellite, he was asked what he was going to do with the First Lady.

media_cameraUS President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Christmas 2017. Image: AFP

Mr Trump described the soldier’s question as “difficult” and added that he had given her a very nice card and that they had a great relationship. The president admitted “still working on a Christmas present”.

“I have some time,” Trump said the day before Christmas.

Mr. Trump has had the story of not exchanging gifts with his wife for Christmas and admitted that he was “a bad person present” before becoming US President.

In April last year, he also admitted that he was too busy to buy his wife a birthday present.

media_cameraUS President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are not big fans of giving. Picture: AFP

NO GIFT FOR MELANIA, BUT TRUMPF CAN HAVE ONE FOR KIM

While Ms. Trump may not receive a gift from the U.S. President, Mr. Trump said that he may have one for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who said that there may be a “Christmas present” for the United States in the form of a missile, if the sanctions are not relaxed at the end of the year.

media_cameraUS President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: AFP

The North has announced that its “Christmas present” to the United States will depend on Washington’s actions.

“That’s okay,” Trump said when reporters asked about a possible surprise from North Korea. “We will find out the surprise and deal with it very successfully. Let’s see what happens. Everyone has surprises for me, but let’s see what happens. I will deal with them when they come over.”

“Maybe it’s a gift where he sends me a nice vase as opposed to a missile test,” said Trump.

“I can get a nice gift from him. You do not know. You never know.”

Media_cameraUS President Donald Trump (R) meets North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: AFP

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since a February summit between Trump and Kim broke up.

A new satellite image of a factory in which North Korea is producing military equipment to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.

Mr. Trump, who tweeted his disappointment with the Democrats on Christmas morning in the northern hemisphere, defended himself when reporters asked about the impeachment articles held in the House of Representatives.

Everything we see from spokesman Pelosi and Senator Schumer suggests that they do not doubt the evidence they have provided well enough and are urgently looking for a way to find more evidence. The only way to do this work is ..

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), December 24, 2019

… to put some kind of pressure in public to call for witnesses, but McConnell has the votes and can do the process as he wants. @brithume @foxandfriends

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), December 24, 2019

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi has not yet sent the articles to the Senate, stating that she won’t do it until she knows what the Senate process will look like and whether it will be fair.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell suggested on Monday that the trial be continued until after the holidays.

Originally published as Trump, Melania has no gift

