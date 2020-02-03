advertisement

If you were the President of the United States, you would double-check, no, triple – everything you make available to the world on social media.

No, scratch that. You will most likely have an employee check everything to make sure you don’t make an embarrassing mistake, such as, oh I don’t know, that after the biggest sporting event of the year you congratulate the wrong people.

That’s exactly what Donald Trump did last night, February 2, after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl and took home the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time in over 50 years.

The president congratulated the newly crowned NFL champions on Twitter and applauded them not only representing the “Great State of Kansas” but the whole country.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and fantastic comeback under enormous pressure. They represented the state of Kansas and even the entire United States very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU!

That would have been an absolutely good tweet – and certainly its most harmless – if there had been just one small detail: The Kansas City Chiefs are not based in Kansas and never have been.

Nope. The Kansas City Chiefs are based in Missouri, as they have been for 60 years. But hey, no biggie, right? After all, only the President of the United States doesn’t know where a city is in the United States.

Technically speaking, there are two Kansas Cities: one in Missouri and one in Kansas. However, if you look at a map that you think the U.S. President absolutely needs, it is relatively easy to understand.

Although Kansas City has a state border that divides it in two, with parts of the Kansas City metropolitan area crossing the state border into Kansas, it is Missouri’s largest city and is known to house the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

And while the mistake may be a slight mistake for an average Joe like you and me who may not live in the United States, it’s a different story when it comes from the man who is supposed to rule the country.

Trump quickly deleted his tweet after many of his followers pointed out his mistake and re-posted it with the correct status minutes later. Still, it was too late for many who didn’t let him get away so easily.

Especially since someone predicted Trump’s geographic variance before it even happened:

Missouri’s former Senator, Claire McCaskill, took a screenshot of Trump’s tweet and wrote, “Missouri, you freezing idiot.” Another person referred to the President’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who recently tried to embarrass a reporter by asking if she knew where Ukraine was on a map. Pompeo is from Kansas

A few people joked that Trump will soon be holding a press conference waving around on a map in the Oval Office, showing that Kansas City is actually in Kansas after the president was accused of treating a hurricane-Dorian forecasted card a sharpie to support his false claim that it would hit Alabama.

At this point, to be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if this happens, and I find myself writing a follow-up article about it.

Just drop by in a couple of hours to find out.

