Donald and Melania Trump sent their annual Christmas message to pay tribute to American charities and members of the military serving abroad.

Ms. Trump posted the video message on Twitter on the morning of Christmas Day.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump spent Christmas Eve attending a church service in West Palm Beach before dining in the President’s private club.

The Trumps were greeted by applause and applause when they arrived at the Family Church for a musical “Candlelight Christmas Celebration” at 6pm.

They were greeted by the pastor of the Church affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, Jimmy Scroggins, and his family. They were in the third bank.

Scroggins spoke about the birth of Jesus during his ministerial ministry and nodded to the President and family.

“There was no secret service. There was no car column. There were no jokes in the press, ”he said.

After the service, the Trumps went to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas dinner. In his club, the president was asked by a reporter whether he prayed for the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, at the service.

Trump didn’t answer, but said, “We’re going to have a great year.”

Trump was seen in the ballroom talking to the famous lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Constitutional scholar Dershowitz was reportedly seen by Trump advisors as a possible addition to the President’s impeachment process.

