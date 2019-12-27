advertisement

Former radio shock jock and media personality Don Imus died Friday morning at the age of 79, his family announced.

Imus died at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center at College Station, Texas, the family said in a statement. The irreverent broadcaster was hospitalized on Christmas Eve and the family did not mention the cause of death.

The radio presenter was diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer in 2009.

advertisement

Imus was the host of ‘Imus in the morning’, a daily radio morning show that became a national syndicate.

Known for his controversial and provocative opinions, Imus first appeared on the radio in 1968 before joining WNBC in 1971, according to Radio Insight.

Imus led to a public protest with a racist commentary in April 2007 about the Rutgers University basketball team. The controversy eventually led to the cancellation of his show by CBS Radio. He later apologized.

Players in the team said they were deeply hurt by the comment and Imus was widely criticized by civil rights and other groups.

Imus withdrew from his radio program in March 2018. “Don continued to share his candid opinions about elected officials in both parties until the end,” his family said.

For years he had a ranch program for children with cancer.

He was a member of the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

In 2001, Time magazine included Imus in a list of the 25 most influential Americans. The article called him “the national inquisitor” known for his interviews with politicians and other figures.

“(Imus) is not Howard Stern, his rival for morning radio dominance,” wrote Time. “But before Howard was, in the early 1970s – with the coarse out-skits, the monologist walks, even an irreverent book (God’s other son, written in the voice of his preacher creature, Billy Sol Hargus).”

He is survived by his wife Deirdre and six children. The family will organize a small, private funeral, the statement said.

advertisement