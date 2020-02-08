COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Some Midlands neighborhoods need to prepare for tree felling in the next two weeks.
Dominion Energy has announced that it will be cutting trees along overhead lines in the following areas in the next two weeks:
Trimming the distribution line tree:
Heathwood Park neighborhood
Shandon Neighborhood Council
Sherwood Forest Neighborhood
Shiloh community organization
North Columbia Civic Club (Greenwood)
Fairworld Acres / Harlem Heights
Arsenal Hill neighborhood
Elmwood Park
Vista Neighborhood Association
According to a press release, if you have specific questions or concerns, you can contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 to meet and discuss before completing work ,
According to officials, the work will be carried out by Dominion Energy’s contractors and closely monitored by the certified arborists of the city’s forestry and beautification department.