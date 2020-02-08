advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Some Midlands neighborhoods need to prepare for tree felling in the next two weeks.

Dominion Energy has announced that it will be cutting trees along overhead lines in the following areas in the next two weeks:

Trimming the distribution line tree:

Heathwood Park neighborhood

Shandon Neighborhood Council

Sherwood Forest Neighborhood

Shiloh community organization

North Columbia Civic Club (Greenwood)

Fairworld Acres / Harlem Heights

Arsenal Hill neighborhood

Elmwood Park

Vista Neighborhood Association

According to a press release, if you have specific questions or concerns, you can contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 to meet and discuss before completing work ,

According to officials, the work will be carried out by Dominion Energy’s contractors and closely monitored by the certified arborists of the city’s forestry and beautification department.

