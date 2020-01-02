advertisement

While Austrian, German Alexander Zverev, Greek Stephanos and others have succeeded in fewer tournaments, big guns continue to dominate the majors.

The team, for the first official ceremony of the Sydney ATP Cup team in Sydney, is one of the men preparing to advance – the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, just a few weeks away in Melbourne.

advertisement

Ok Tucker is leading the ATP Cup, Davis Cup calls

He said the young players are approaching.

“I think we’ve already challenged them a lot. We also beat them especially in the Masters 1000 round and in the ATP finals, ”said Thiem, who competed in her ATP final in London in November.

“I think the last stage we have to win is the Grand Slam stage, and I really think we will see a new Grand Slam champion in 2020.

“I really hope I am, but you can’t guarantee anything. There are also many other very strong guys who can achieve that.

The new era of tennis begins with the ATP Cup

“Maybe that doesn’t happen, too, and the Big Three takes all four,” he added.

“But we’re all trying to get to the top, get the biggest titles, the Grand Slam titles.”

# TeamAustria launches: Will they open with a win on Saturday at # TeamCroatia? #ATPCup |: #Sydney pic.twitter.com/lnXcJ4SyJf:

– ATPCup (@ATPCup) on January 1, 2020

The 26-year-old won five titles last year in Indian Wells, Barcelona, ​​Kitschbuchel, Beijing and Vienna, but in the majors he spent mixed time falling to Wimbledon and the US Open in the second round and Australia.

However, he reached the final in Roland Garros, only to be able to defeat Clay King Nadal.

“I was really happy with how my game developed, especially in the last part of the 2019 season,” he said.

“So I just tried to improve it, practice it and keep improving on things that were going well, and then added new playlists to my game.

“I will try to do everything possible this year.”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement