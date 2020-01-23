advertisement

World number 5 Dominic Thiem admitted that he “freaked out” after losing two sets before winning again to defeat Alex Bolt’s brave home hope at Thursday’s Australian Open.

The Austrian, who was aiming for a first Grand Slam crown, looked fragile when the spectators came behind the wildcard, but sat down in 3 hours 22 minutes with 6: 2, 5: 7, 6: 7 (5: 7 ), 6: 1, 6: 2 through.

Thiem belongs to a group of players who wanted to win a major after reaching the last two Roland Garros finals, but was temporarily exposed by a player in 140th place who controlled much of the second and third sets.

“I went crazy in the third sentence today. I think the body language wasn’t the best, because of course it was in my head that I was 2-0, 6-2, 6-4, I should get up. I screwed it up, ”he said.

“Instead, he really raised his level. The crowd did it.

“It was suddenly a very tight third sentence that shouldn’t happen. That’s why I freaked out indoors and outdoors today.”

Thiem, who has never left the fourth round in the last six attempts, prevailed in the third round against the American Taylor Fritz (29th) or the South African Kevin Anderson.

He looked pleasant after the race through the first set and served 5-4 to have two sets in front of him. But the crowd roared for Bolt and he broke remarkably with the tide as he gathered to win sets 7-5.

The third set was a close affair where none of the players gave in an inch. Thiem had a chance at 4: 4 with two breakpoints but was unable to convert.

The Austrian’s best efforts were met with resistance, and Bolt saved three more breakpoints on the next serve, leaving Thiem frustrated with his missed chances.

It went to a tie-breaker and Bolt went 6-2 up, but wobbled when Thiem won three points in a row before the Australian sent off a booming ace and put two sets against one in front.

However, Thiem restored his version and after a series of long rallies at the start of the game, a decisive set came twice.

The Austrian’s focus and fitness proved crucial in the fifth game, as he had a shot that gave him a break and raced to victory when his opponent fell behind.

Thiem insisted that playing five sets in the second round would not affect his chances in Melbourne.

“It was nice conditions, it wasn’t hot,” he said. “There is a big difference when you play three hours and 20 minutes under these conditions or when you play outside at 40 degrees for four and a half hours.”

