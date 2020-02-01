advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – In the semifinals of the Australian Open, Dominic Thiem looked up at his guest box, patted his stomach and stuck his tongue out as if to indicate that he was feeling sick. He shook his head. He winced.

Whatever was going on, Thiem was fine – good enough to play, good enough to win.

The 26-year-old Austrian reached his third grand slam final overall and the first in Melbourne Park when he defeated Alexander Zverev with his bullying and bravura 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-. Friday evening 6 (4).

“I was nervous, I think. I invested so much energy and put so much effort into it that my stomach wasn’t ready for it. I think it rebelled a bit, ”said Thiem, laughing at what had happened. “But everything is fine. I sometimes have it when I have hard matches. “

The number 5 opponent of Thiem in the title fight on Sunday will be defending champion Novak Djokovic, who eliminated Roger Federer on Thursday.

The women’s final will take place on Saturday. The two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza from Spain competes against the American Sofia Kenin. It is Muguruza’s fourth Grand Slam final and the first of the 21 year old Kenin.

The 32-year-old Djokovic will appear in his eighth Australian Open record final and in the 26th Grand Slam overall final. While Thiem is looking at his first major trophy, Djokovic is in 17th place, which would move him within three of Federer’s 20 record. Rafael Nadal, at 19, is the only other man before Djokovic.

Thiem’s ​​last two major finals took place on the red sand of the French Open, where he has been runner-up by twelve-time champion Nadal in the past two years.

Now he faces a similar challenge: Djokovic has a record seven titles on the hard courts of the Australian Open.

So far, Thiem had never passed the fourth round in Melbourne. But he’s in good shape right now, with three straight wins against top 10 opponents, including No. 1 Nadal in the quarter-finals and now No. 7 Zverev.

In both of the last victories, Thiem was better at the crucial points and was happy about the exchange in court until an opening was offered.

He played three tie-breakers against the relentlessly relentless Nadal – and quit with all three. Then two tie-breakers came up against Zverev – and Thiem took both.

Against the 1.98 meter long Zverev, Thiem shook off a shaky start and got the second set out by securing two breakpoints before winning it at 200 km / h.

In the third round, although he looked tired and sick, Thiem deleted two setpoints with winners – one with a backhand and one with a forehand. Shortly after, another tie-breaker went to Thiem and ended it with another pair of winners – this time forehand, then backhand.

In the last draw on Friday, Thiem’s ​​last three points came via a pair of foreheads and a volley.

During the mixed double semifinals on Friday afternoon, the temperature rose to 110 degrees (43 degrees Celsius), but when the game between Thiem and Zverev started in the evening, it was cooler. The retractable roof of the Rod Laver Arena was partially open at the beginning, before a rain stain caused a three-minute delay in the fourth game so that the arena could be covered completely.

There was a longer, stranger pause after the first game of the third set when the action was interrupted for seven minutes due to a problem with some stadium lights. While the tournament officials pressed to discuss the matter, the fans danced in the hallways to make the Bee Gees “Staying Alive”. Zverev changed his shirt and Thiem smiled at the absurdity of the whole thing.

“Relaxed me a bit,” said Thiem.

When Thiem started to assert himself – rising from five winners in the first set to nine in the second and to 20 in the third set – Zverev seemed to be finding more and more things that bothered him.

The 22-year-old German, who had never played a major semi-final before, had no repetition problems in the third set and was sure that a serve he had classified as faulty had caught the line (a TV graphic showed that the call was correct). , He unsuccessfully pleaded with umpire umpire John Blom to override the line judge so Thiem could take action and let everyone see the replay.

Zverev was forced to serve a second serve and turned it into a 109 mph ace, then shouted something and was quoted by Blom for verbal abuse.

Zverev ended the game with an ace of 114 and shouted “Come on!”

There were other such distractions, including whether the network machine had missed a serve call and the message that Blom found an arena video card distracting.

Of course, what bothered Zverev the most was Thiem, who now has less than 45 hours to rest and try to find a way to beat Djokovic in a place where nobody is better.

