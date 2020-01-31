advertisement

Not too long ago, the Grand Slam semi-final meetings between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev looked less like possibilities than inevitable. Thiem and Zverev were the most consistent young pushers and – at least at the tour level, in best-of-three matches – even beating Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, three who were the biggest all-time players for a while now. Zverev and Thiem seemed ready to take their place in the standings, if not in history. They were the rivalry of the future, in part because they looked like the great rivalry of the recent past.

Zverev, a six-foot-six German, had an agile grace that belied his size, a smooth service he could use to earn free points or start rallies with a strong advantage, and superior timing and technique with his ground strokes. He was rooted in the baseline and could be overly defensive, but there was still unpredictability and creativity in his game. His public image was also familiar: handsome, princely and professional, although he could be spicy with the hurry. In 2017, Zverev became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 tournament, the level just below the Slams, in years. In 2018, he won the A.T.P. Tour finals, beating Federer in the semi-finals, then beating Djokovic to win the crown.

If Zverev seemed to be part of the line of Federer, Thiem was the heir of Nadal. Settling in the hinterland behind the baseline, he played and practiced with almost terrible intensity. His bottom shots, on both sides, were instruments of brutal and brutal power, perfectly suited to clay. Unlike Zverev, he was solid and compact, with a childish face and the breast of an ox, and off the field, his manner was direct and unpretentious. He had worked with the same trainer since the age of nine.

But as the Slams passed, the two young men began to look more and more like warning tales. Everyone still expected Thiem to win the Roland Garros title as soon as Nadal cleared it, but he played an overloaded and ineffective schedule, flying to the other side of the world for small tournaments, arriving sometimes to the fatigued. He struggled to shorten his big shots for surfaces faster than clay. In the first months of 2019, he won only three matches. Zverev, meanwhile, after his triumph at A.T.P. The finals seemed to fall apart. Although he reached third place in the world, he had not yet passed the quarterfinal stage of a major tournament – something about the longer format of the matches seemed to weaken his ability to reach victories. (Fans joked that he may think “the best of five sets” means “must play five sets.”) He stopped working with his longtime manager, and they went into a long and ugly legal battle. During the matches, his mind was elsewhere, and it showed. He tried to hire a super coach, Ivan Lendl, but the two didn’t click; occasionally Lendl didn’t even show up for Zverev’s games. After losing in the first round at Wimbledon, Zverev told the press: “My confidence is below zero”. But the worst was yet to come: he got the yips. In a single game in Cincinnati last summer, he had twenty double faults, and in a fourth-round loss at the US Open, he reached seventeen.

Last spring, Thiem separated from his childhood coach and began working with a former player, Nicolas Massu, who urged him to play more closely with the baseline. Instead of relying solely on the deadly speed of his shot, he turned the speed of his feet into a weapon. Thiem won Barcelona and made the Roland Garros final impressive, but not surprising either. The jump came on the field: it won the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, then reached the final of the tour’s end of the year championship. Zverev, too, turned around. He had been overshadowed by the rise of the others, not only Thiem but the young Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. Maybe it was a blessing: there was less pressure. He signed in August with an agency that Federer founded, which has started to manage its extrajudicial responsibilities. In the fall, he made the final of the Shanghai Masters and the semi-finals of the Chinese Open in Beijing. He qualified for the year-end championships, where he lost in the semifinals to Thiem.

However, all Grand Slam tournaments in 2018 and 2019 were won by Federer, Djokovic and Nadal. And during the A.T.P. Cup, early January, Thiem and Zverev combined 1–5. A lasting image of this tournament was the sight of Zverev yelling at his father, who was coaching him, with such ferocity that the older man began to cry.

Progress in tennis is rarely linear. Thursday in Melbourne at the Australian Open, here they are again: Zverev against Thiem, for a place in the final. Zverev entered the tournament without any expectations, from the public or from himself. After his first game, he promised to donate ten thousand dollars per victory to the bush relief effort – and the winner’s $ 2.7 million check if he takes the title. An easy promise to make at the time: “I know I am not the favorite,” he noted, in self-deprecation. Then he continued to win, losing only one set on the way to the semi-final. Even more incredible, given his recent service problems, he had the highest first serve percentage of all men in the tournament. The rest of his game ensued. What explains the change? He hit thousands of services on the training ground, he said. He puts less pressure on himself, taking Slams a little less seriously, he added. Or maybe it’s as simple as that: he’s extremely talented, a bit sensitive and only twenty-two years old.

Thiem is twenty-six – not young for an athlete, but at its peak. And in the quarterfinals, against Nadal, he played like that. For more than four hours, the two men slammed the ball. Nadal was playing well, but it didn’t matter: Thiem, except for a game where he seemed nervous, and a few moments of suffocation as he tried to close the match, it was clearly better. “Honestly, I didn’t play a bad game, did I?” Said Nadal. “Good, positive, fighting spirit all the time. He is younger, he is very fast. He has a lot of power, so he is capable of producing these incredible shots from a very difficult position. Thiem is not the first man to beat Nadal in a major tournament, but he is probably the first to make him look more like Nadal than Nadal himself.

For most of the first two sets against Zverev, Thiem seemed to feel the effects of this long match against Nadal. In the first, he hit thirteen direct errors and only five winners. But he won the second set, and in the third the match caught fire. Zverev could not have served more perfectly – reaching speeds between one hundred and twenty and one hundred and thirty miles an hour, he did not miss a first service in the third set until four, thirty. When he finally had to try a second serve, he hit an ace in the second service and then followed with another ace. But Thiem relaxed nonetheless: his feet were flying, the couple of his muscular core transformed him into a human sling. He saved two setpoints and forced a tiebreaker, in which Zverev retreated and Thiem took the initiative. Thiem seems to thrive in times when every point counts. When the fourth set also had a tiebreaker, it was hard not to consider Thiem as the favorite. He won the match, 3–6, 6–4, 7–6 (3), 7–6 (4).

Halfway through the tournament, Thiem fired Thomas Muster, a coach he had recruited to work alongside Massu. Muster is a former player, an Austrian legend. On leaving, he took some enigmatic photos of Thiem. “He has improved a lot, but he has to catch up technically, physically and above all mentally,” Muster told Eurosport. Perhaps, but in Melbourne, there is only one man left to catch up: Djokovic, the defending champion, who will face Thiem in the final on Sunday.

A previous version of this article incorrectly described the winners of the 2019 Grand Slam tournaments.

