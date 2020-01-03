advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, urged “crazies” to apply for jobs on Downing Street when he warned of “deep problems” in government decisions.

Mr. Cummings published a job ad Thursday saying number 10 wanted to hire an “unusual group of people with different skills and backgrounds” to work as special advisors and potential officials.

However, a government officials union said employees are currently being hired based on merit and “based on what you can do rather than what you believe.”

The blog post with more than 2,900 words was published after the Prime Minister planned “seismic changes” in the civil service.

Mr. Cummings, a former director of Vote Leave, said he hoped the recruitment campaign would “largely fire” him within a year.

He urged officials, including “crazies and outsiders with strange skills”, data scientists and political experts to apply for a Gmail account if they thought they were right for the bill.

Mr Cummings warned that there are “some major issues at the core of how the UK state makes decisions” and that it is currently making decisions “far outside” its “scope”.

He says the need for change goes hand in hand with Brexit, which requires major changes in policy and decision-making structures and a government with an 80-strong majority that “doesn’t have to worry about short-term unpopularity.”

“Super Talented Maniacs”

In a subsection on hiring “super-talented madmen”, he writes that the government “needs some real jokers, artists, people who never went to university and struggled to get out of a terrible hellhole.”

The post of Mr. Cummings came after Rachel Wolf, who had helped draft the blueprint for Tory’s campaign promises, said that officials could be made to take regular tests to prove that they were up to their Whitehall duties.

Given the “seismic” changes planned by number 10, she also said that the officials were “absolutely unprepared” to implement reforms that Mr. Johnson is keen to implement.

FDA Secretary General Dave Penman said Mr. Cummings had not clarified how new recruits would be selected and what role they would play in the government.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “Civil service is being cut on earnings, it’s a really fundamental principle.

“You are employed in the civil service because you can do what you believe.

“If you surround yourself with people who are hired only because they believe exactly as you believe and are employed on your behalf, this is the best way for the civil service or the advisors to power the truth say?

“I don’t think so, and I think some of these approaches are pretty dangerous too.”

change

In a statement, he added: “It would be ironic if Cummings, in an attempt to introduce radical new thinking, were surrounded by like-minded people who were recruited for what they believe, not for what they can do – and less capable to provide the advice that a minister may need, not just the advice he wants. “

Mr. Penman also blamed officials’ salary levels as a limiting factor in recruitment, adding that “government non-payment of a market rate limits the pool.”

Former head of civil service, Lord Kerslake, warned that changes that Mr. Cummings may want to implement cannot be achieved overnight, but that the public service should “be open to challenges, improvements, and changes.”

“My point would be that governments get into this situation and the greatest risk to them is hubris. They think that because they have won an election, they can do anything and change everything overnight and it is not so.” If you don’t want to hear that, then be it.

“But there is a lot of evidence that changes in the civil service are possible. They were achieved when I was there. They have been achieved since. But you have to work with the civil service and try to align them with the change process. ” Lord Kerslake told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

He added: “There is a balancing act between doing tasks and changing the way the civil service works, and that is something they need to work on and I would advise them to go through it in detail. ”- PA

