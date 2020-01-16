advertisement

When Boris Johnson entered the front door of number 10 on July 26, 2019, the British political system was in a state of Brexit-induced paralysis. But in a small room upstairs, arguably the second most powerful man in the UK was already giving new instructions to demoralized employees: “Don’t be shit.”

Dominic Cummings, a tousled figure with a soft voice and the look of an eccentric scientist, explained to his political team – largely inherited from a broken Theresa May – that number 10 would now run like him at Mission Control with NASA. There was only one goal: to achieve Brexit.

advertisement

“It was really amazing,” says one of the attendees. In a 90-minute glitch, as one staff member said, Cummings sometimes started waving his pen so desperately that they feared it would mess up the oil painting behind him.

“The overall purpose was that we had wasted the past three years,” says another witness. “He said poor performance was not tolerated. Then he invited everyone next door for a drink – it was so different from the old regime. It was really inspiring.”

Jason Stein, a consultant who attended the meeting, said at the time: “Amazing meeting. He says the last government totally messed it up and we won’t mess it up again. He says that unlike the previous government, the decisions will be quick and final. It is absolute Darwinism. Titles don’t matter. “

Half a year later, Cummings is still on Downing Street, presiding over a new political landscape that he helped shape. The man who led the UK’s 2016 campaign to pull Britain out of the EU is chief adviser to Johnson, a prime minister, who used the Get Brexit Done pledge to reach an 80-strong majority in the House of Commons.

A portrait of Dominic Cummings manipulating Boris Johnson during a referendum march in London last October. Photo: Maciek Musialek / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Britain will officially leave the EU on January 31, though the challenge of negotiating a trade deal with the bloc is just beginning.

Cummings, who helped Britain to Brexit, leaves the tricky details of passing it on to others. The 48-year-old is moving to a new agenda that he hopes will bring civil servants back on their feet, bring money to the “backward” regions of Britain, and make the country a leading science center on the edge of artificial intelligence, robotics and climate change. This month, he published a blog post that went viral and invited “crazies and outsiders” to join him in the heart of the government.

“He said poor performance was not tolerated. Then he invited everyone next door for a drink – it was so different from the old regime. It was really inspiring.”

Those who see him at the number 10 meeting with Johnson see no deference to the prime minister. “He sits there and leans back in his chair – they pretend to be the same,” says a senior government official. “There is no doubt about that.”

At the moment, Johnson is hugging Cummings, who is seen by friends as a “Renaissance man” with rare skills that include campaigns, policies, communication, and project execution. He is vicious, ruthless towards his enemies, and an intellectual showboater riding a fall.

Despite all his successes in electoral strategies, he is now under pressure to implement his very ambitious agenda. A government insider says, “He is omnipotent and governs the country. But nobody ever dies in a trench for a consultant. Of course, he is expendable.”

****

Cummings, who refused to be interviewed for this article but responded to fact-checking questions, tells people that he will stop long before he is released. He likes to give the impression that he is currently passing through and moving from one project to the next and that he can happily leave at any time and return to his “bunker” on his parents’ farm in County Durham.

When he joined the Vote Leave campaign in October 2015, Cummings insisted that he would only be the “acting” campaign manager, but led her to victory. Similarly, in November 2019, he predicted that he would soon leave number 10: “There’s a reasonable chance I won’t be around anymore. As you know, I don’t like Westminster at all, so I hesitate to return He said to colleagues.

But Cummings returned after Johnson’s victory in December and immediately announced plans to continue his dream operation on Downing Street, home to data scientists, policy experts, project managers, and people with “strange skills”. Uri Geller, the famous spoonbill, has applied.

Even Cummings’ appearance is seen by some as an outward symbol of his declared contempt for the Whitehall tradition. His nutritional standard has deteriorated the closer he gets to the center of power. Some see it as outrageous and disrespectful. However, Cummings argues that it’s just that he “has always been a scruffy bastard.”

Neither is he the first iconocluster in number 10: Steve Hilton, who ran barefoot on Downing Street as a consultant to David Cameron, quit after being frustrated with his ability to make changes.

But the style of Cummings has become more idiosyncratic over the years. His “low riding”, loose-fitting pants usually include worn shirts that are often open to the chest and covered with ballpoint pens. Cummings likes to stage this ensemble with a bulldog clip that is attached to his shirt.

Freddy Gray, deputy editor of The Spectator and a friend of Cummings and his wife Mary Wakefield, another high-profile journalist for the magazine, says: “Dom is occasionally in the office with two pairs of tracksuits and Mary’s has looked and looked up to think he was one of them Homeless she cares for. “

His friends say he doesn’t plan to be on Downing Street for long. “He doesn’t dream of a permanent takeover by Metternich or Talleyrand,” says one. But they also agree that Cummings is now installed and wants to get things done quickly. The country is waiting for an interesting journey.

****

Cummings was born in 1971 in Durham, a cathedral city in north-east England. His father was a construction manager on oil platforms and his mother was a special educator. Although his upbringing was geographically far from the gilded world that Eton-educated Johnson and David Cameron lived in, Cummings attended Durham School and Exeter College, Oxford, founded in 1414.

Despite the abuse in this month’s unorthodox Downing Street job ad against the “bla bla” spoken by Oxbridge Humanities graduates, Cummings himself studied ancient and modern history.

Robin Lane Fox, his tutor for the history of antiquity (and the columnist of FT Weekend Gardening) says: “He got a very good first place in both parts in three years” and adds that Cummings “a whole.” Class better ”than Boris Johnson, who had studied classics at Oxford a few years earlier.

Conspiracy theories were put up around Cummings’ time

Russia, a country that celebrated Britain’s exit from the EU 20 years later. “It’s utter nonsense,” says Halligan.

Critics argue that Cummings is a poseur, Thucydides and Bismarck, who later expanded his repertoire to include physicists and data scientists to assert intellectual superiority. Lane Fox disagrees: “Dominic is not a pseudonym.”

At Oxford, Cummings was also heavily influenced by the late Norman Stone, his modern history tutor and advisor to Margaret Thatcher, who encouraged him to travel to Moscow in 1994 to see the new world emerge behind the old iron curtain.

Liam Halligan, a telegraph journalist who worked as an academic at the London School of Economics and wrote columns for the Moscow Times, offered Cummings a place to stay.

“At that time, many smart young Westerners went to Moscow,” Halligan recalls. “Norman Stone asked if I could help him. There was a small sofa in the hallway on which he slept. He was intense, very smart, and socially a bit awkward. He didn’t have a job at first, but wanted to see what was going on. He later worked on a bond desk. There were many investment projects that came and went. “

Cummings helped build an airline that flew from Samara on the Volga to Vienna, which was spectacularly unsuccessful. “It started forgetting his only passenger,” he recalled.

Halligan says he can understand why people thought that some of the bright young Britons arriving in Moscow were “assets” of the security service. “The whole atmosphere was like a Graham Greene novel,” he says. Conspiracy theories were put forward at the time of Cummings in Russia, a country that celebrated Britain’s exit from the EU 20 years later. “It’s utter nonsense,” says Halligan.

****

In the late 1990s, Cummings entered the world of right-wing interest groups and became the campaign director for Business for Sterling, a group that worked to keep Britain from joining the euro. Stone helped again with the introductions. Cummings believed the euro was a doomed project and the EU a sluggish giant, but he was never a member of the conservative party.

He disappeared from the scene for over two years, read history and developed his growing passion for science, which he believed was the key to understanding and solving public policy problems.

His instinctive view that politicians are wasters of public money and his aversion to large bureaucracies – including those based in Brussels – merged into the 2004 referendum campaign in which he made a name for himself: an often-forgotten vote on Tony Blair’s plan for a regional gathering to create in the north east of England.

Blair wanted to decentralize power to the English regions and saw a good starting point in the northeast. He had counted without Cummings, who had contributed to the campaign against the new regional assembly with the help of a giant inflatable white elephant and the slogan: “Politicians talk, you pay.”

John Elliot, chairman of the County Durham manufacturer’s campaign, said that Cummings was very important when they met every morning to plan the day’s events. “He wasn’t the most talkative, but probably the most influential.” He adds, “He was pretty determined. He wanted to keep things simple. He kept the news going. “The no-side won 78:22.

Around 12 years later, Cummings used the same simple messages, visual stunts and focus on “waste” in the 2016 Brexit referendum. But first he retired to the three-room annex on his parents’ farm near Durham. A visitor says, “It’s what you expect – pretty dilapidated, full of books.”

He disappeared from the scene for over two years, read history and developed his growing passion for science, which he believed was the key to understanding and solving public policy problems.

He also immersed himself in the art of campaigning. Elliott says that Blair’s poll guru, the late Philip Gould, and Bill Clinton’s advisor James Carville, an aggressive Washington outsider from Louisiana, are his heroes. Carville mastered the three-part campaign slogan “The economy, fool”. Cummings later came with “Take Back Control” and “Get Brexit Done”.

****

In 2007, Cummings caught the eye of Michael Gove, a fast-growing Tory shadow minister who appointed him special advisor for seven years and brought him into David Cameron’s new coalition government to revise the English education system and do what Gove liked called “The blob” – the school he accused of accepting low standards.

Media representatives around Dominic Cummings at the Conservative Party conference last September in Manchester. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the meantime, Cummings had started to write down his thoughts and explain in extensive online texts how a stricter education system could help solve the country’s grievances. “We need what Murray Gell Mann, the discoverer of the quark, calls” an Iodyssean education “that incorporates knowledge from math and science, humanities and social sciences, and training for effective action,” he wrote in 2014.

In 2011, Cummings married Mary Wakefield after meeting at a mutual friend’s party. “He was already friends with my brother Jack,” says Wakefield. “Anyone who’s friends with Jack is okay with me.” They have a son, Alexander Cedd, who is known as “Ceddy” in the family and is named after the North Umbrian saint. Friends say Cummings is a fond father.

Wakefield’s father owns Chillingham Castle in Northumberland, but friends say the couple who own a house in Islington do not have a lavish lifestyle. “Typically English – wealthy, poor money,” says one. “Mary has to make a living.”

Cummings, who has long resisted officials earning six-figure salaries, earns just under £ 100,000 less than other number 10 executives.

The couple’s relationship was shown in a Channel 4 film about the Brexit referendum, in which Cummings is sympathetically played by Benedict Cumberbatch, a man who stayed an increasingly hesitant evening with the couple and noticed Cumming’s mannerisms. “Because of the movie, people see Mary as the sweetie,” says Freddy Gray. “She hates that. If one of them is Machiavellian, it is she. “

“He can be unnecessarily rude, scared, and create a climate of fear that is generally not conducive to good government,” Laws says.

Cameron initially prevented Cummings from entering the government because he was too confrontational. According to Gray, the parents of Cummings had excitedly texted their son when they saw television pictures of him reaching number 10 on the first day of the new government, only to find out that he wasn’t wanted.

“I think that cemented his and Mary’s deep aversion to Dave and the gang. I remember thinking the day after the referendum,” Well, that’s what happens when you fuck with Mary and Dom. “

Cameron later gave in and allowed Cummings to join Gove, but he came to regret it. David Laws, a former Liberal Democratic minister who had worked with Cummings in the education department, was a witness to the dragging style he would eventually bring downing Street.

“He can be unnecessarily rude, scared, and create a climate of fear that is generally not conducive to good government,” Laws says. “I think he’s really interested in serious political issues, not spin, but whether he’s committed to a level where he actually delivers is another matter.”

By 2014, Cameron was tired of the fact that his flagship educational reforms, which were designed to tighten exams and curricula, had become “toxic” to voters, also because Cumming’s war against the teaching profession.

“He thought people were wrong not to take Boris seriously – he thought he had extra equipment,” says a friend.

Cummings first jumped in 2014 – Cameron later referred to him as a “professional psychopath” – and returned to his bunker while Gove was shuffled out of the department.

Two years later, Cummings returned as the Prime Minister’s nemesis, working with Boris Johnson and Michael Gove to conduct the Brexit in the 2016 referendum, campaigning for EU waste and exploiting fears of immigration by falsely claiming that Turkey would join would the EU and that millions of Turks would soon go to Dover.

“What he does excellently is a kind of guerrilla war against the establishment,” says Craig Oliver, who helped shape the “Remain” campaign. “He found the weak points and examined them relentlessly. He knew how to get into the psychology of discontent and influence and used this against the establishment. Can he say that in government? “

****

Dominic Cummings hardly knew Boris Johnson when the two met in the 2016 referendum campaign, but the advisor was immediately impressed: “He thought people were wrong not to take Boris seriously – he thought he had additional equipment,” says a friend.

Matthew Elliott, CEO of Vote Leave, said they had formed an impressive and close partnership that was carried downing Street. “You admire each other’s strengths,” says Elliott. “Boris is funny, funny, charismatic, intelligent and brings out the television cameras. Dom is incredibly intelligent, can bring a team together and push things forward. “

Cummings, who had been thinking about what he could do if he got 10th for the past 20 years, reached a whole new level when he entered there with the new Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings leave Downing Street. Photo: Peter Summers / Getty Images

Nominally Johnson’s “assistant”, he actually acts as his chief adviser and chief executor. He hires and fires employees. He sets the tone for the new government and focuses on the implementation of Brexit and the three things he says people really care about: the NHS, fighting crime, and ending austerity measures. But his arrival at number 10 also showed some paradoxes.

Wakefield says her husband is “extremely nice,” but some see Cummings as ruthless and vengeful in securing his goals. He dismissed a young financial advisor, Sonia Khan, for alleged unfaithfulness and let armed police officers march her out of the premises.

“He ruined a young woman’s life,” says a Tory insider. In his recent blog post, Cummings celebrated “the horror of human resources”.

“He told us forever that if we didn’t deliver Brexit on October 31st, we would be toasting. In fact, he was completely wrong: the message” Get Brexit Done “gave us the choice.”

On the other hand, the urgency and commitment of Cummings have sparked the loyalty of many colleagues. Cabinet Secretary and British civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill has rejected the plan to become the British ambassador to Washington to support Cummings’ civil service reform. “You have a good relationship,” says an insider from Downing Street.

A Tory official adds: “Dom is really open about things. He is keen on criticism. But he’ll also tell you that if you don’t like it, “Damn it, there’s the door.”

****

Cummings is often seen as a revolutionary who wants to crush the bastions of the establishment – he has vocalized criticism of the civil service, the Supreme Court, parliamentary “lobby” journalists and the BBC – and yet maintains the remarkable belief that the state is a state can be power forever. Provided it runs on its terms.

Downing Street has increased what a government insider calls the “Cummings Myth,” but has also highlighted its shortcomings. David Laws says: “He can very, very well define himself against things like the Northeastern Assembly, the EU, Nick Clegg (the former leader of Lib Dem) or David Cameron.” Now he has to show that he can not only deliver damn good campaigns, but also something positive. “

His strategy of shutting down Parliament in October last year to try to get a Brexit without agreement was blocked by the Supreme Court and could have been catastrophic for Johnson if the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party hadn’t agreed to the prime minister, one Decision to make choice.

“He’s not a fortune teller,” says a government insider. “He told us forever that if we didn’t deliver Brexit on October 31st, we would be toasting. In fact, he was completely wrong: the message” Get Brexit Done “gave us the choice. If he had carried out the Brexit , the choice would have been completely different. “

In the meantime, Cummings recently lost a fight with the Treasury when he suggested that Chancellor Sajid Javid should go on a massive pre-election stroll with tax cuts and spending. Javid said it was nonsense to race with Labor and was ultimately backed by Johnson.

Although Cummings advises Johnson in all areas of government, it is important, according to number 10, to get rid of the “myth” and recognize that it has much less influence in some areas than in others. Since meeting Javid, Cummings has become less important in the economy, while the former leader of the Vote Leave campaign is increasingly letting others take care of the details after Britain officially left the EU on January 31.

He suffers from a much-discussed mysterious illness that causes pain in his abdominal area, and often has to stand in sessions and withdraw from pain.

A complex trade deal with the EU after Brexit is led by Johnson’s European advisor David Frost. When the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visited number 10 this month, Cummings did not ask to participate. “There were six seats at the table, but he didn’t want to come,” said one person who was informed of the meeting.

Cummings recognizes that there is a risk of spreading too thin and not delivering. His new focus reflects the passions that have developed in his bunker: placing science at the heart of the government and ensuring that the government machine does what politics promises.

His inspiration is the US government’s Manhattan Project, which created the first atomic bomb, and – as he wrote in his blog – “the way in which George Mueller turned the failing NASA bureaucracy into an organization that created people could bring to the moon “.

He would like to set up a civilian version of the United States’ agency for advanced defense research projects (formerly Arpa) that “pursues high-risk, high-return projects that are not funded by the markets – meaning failure is normal.” In his WhatsApp profile it says: “Do Brexit, then Arpa”.

But Cummings risks making enemies by denouncing some officials as work shy, stopping at 4:00 p.m. and taking the flake off their minister for their mistakes. Oliver notes: “The danger for Dominic is that there are a lot of officials and not many people in number 10.”

Cummings realizes that his aggressive and relentless style is temporary. He suffers from a much-discussed mysterious illness that causes pain in his abdominal area, and often has to stand in sessions and withdraw from pain. He says that he will have a lengthy medical operation after January 31, and tells colleagues that he will then find out if “Mary and the Prime Minister agree on a job for me.”

Everyone in number 10 assumes that they will continue. In his ad inviting wildcards to work on Downing Street and improve the recommendations to Johnson, he suggested that he stay a year and then stop: “We want to improve performance and me a lot less make it important – and largely redundant within a year. “

Matthew Elliott believes that Cummings can change the country and that he does it with the best of intentions: “He’s not a partisan.” He is there to represent people who live outside of London and people who live in the North East where he comes from. That is a pure motive. “

But Steve Bannon’s defense in front of Trump’s White House is a reminder of the danger that advisors face, especially when they become independent public figures. Cummings could hardly complain; This month, he asked potential applicants to join his team at number 10: “I will fire you within weeks if you don’t fit.”

Jonathan Powell, Blair’s former chief of staff, wishes Cummings success in his efforts to overtake the state, but fears that he is on the way to a spectacular crash. “From my experience, it makes sense for an unelected officer in number 10 to be cautious,” he says.

“I give him a maximum of 12 months. If you try to be in the newspapers every day, your political life expectancy will be short – and like Rasputin, you’ll end up in chains on the Neva bottom. “- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020

advertisement