Dominic Cummings is the renowned genius who apparently managed the successful leave campaign on his own.

He was also involved in Boris Johnson’s recent landslide election victory. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that his relatively few public statements attract a lot of attention.

He is the puppet master so loved by conspiracy theorists. His official, somewhat more factual job description is “Chief Special Advisor to the British Prime Minister”. Or Chief Spad for short.

Cummings caused a stir this week with a blog post that also acted as a job ad – in a highly unconventional way. He wants to hire more people to help achieve the government’s political goals. The relationship between Cummings’ personal goals and those of the elected government is not entirely clear.

His longstanding desire to reform British civil service (some would say it was destroyed) was not too great in the Tory party’s manifesto. Still, he wants to hire “madmen,” “outsiders,” and put others together to revolutionize government machinery.

Cummings himself and much of the government comes from the background that he mocks.

The job advertisement has been widely ridiculed for its apparent lack of self-confidence and unpretentiousness. Littered with buzzwords such as “artificial intelligence”, “data science”, and belittling graduates in the humanities from Oxbridge, it recalls many earlier initiatives to use modernity to pursue demagogy.

Of course, some of these goals are commendable. The introduction of information of any kind, artificial or otherwise, into official policy making would be very welcome. Change is something that all organizations have to deal with. Earlier officials recognized the need for evolution – but not the chaotic revolution threatened by Cummings.

It is one of the big lies that CEOs and politicians say to themselves: “I welcome and accept changes” is often heard and is rarely true. Even if the desire for change is sincere, the business leader or cabinet minister needs to figure out how to frustrate everyone else’s resistance to change: we are determined to move the status quo forward instead of accepting the need for radical change.

Evolutionary biologists have an explanation for the delusion that we recognize the logic of change, but then often act subconsciously to fight it with all our might. Cummings would be well advised to add experts in various aspects of human behavior and psychology to his cohort of spads.

All experts requested by Cummings believe that the world can be understood, modeled and controlled. Maybe even a prediction is possible. Magical formulas are waiting to be discovered, which, when combined with ever larger and better data sets, lead to a regenerated north of England. The rest of the US may be wondering what all of this is for them.

Both the UK and Ireland are approaching the deadline for the next cohort of school leavers to submit their higher education applications. If the choice of topic is made with a look at the future of the job market, we could take the Cummings blog as an indication of the things to come.

For the sake of the revolution, tearing institutions apart was formerly called anarchy. It is not intelligent. Or supported by data. It’s just an extreme form of intellectual arrogance.

Mathematicians have always been very employable: Cummings’ desire to have more accountability in decision making was confirmed by most employers. Whether we should encourage all teenagers to become artificial intelligence experts or data scientists is more controversial. As with the other direct implications of the job ad, do not graduate in humanities when looking for a job.

For years we have been concerned about the likely impact of artificial intelligence and automation on the job market. The Cummings job listing is an example of these workers at work.

It remains to be seen whether they will have the predicted effects: there are currently numerous jobs in many economies in which they are expected to be at risk. The robots have not yet been fully adopted. That is just one example of the dangers of predicting.

Maybe it’s just a matter of time. The technology has given us Facebook and Twitter instead of flying independent cars. That was perhaps one of the biggest disappointments of the past decade. “Wait,” say the futurists: One day, technology will deliver more than just anti-social media. The robot jobs apocalypse could also be just around the corner.

Certainty should always be treated with caution. Scientists at CERN have confirmed a prediction – the existence of the Higgs boson – but were disappointed not to have confirmed many other theories and forecasts. We may one day have a data-consistent theory of everything, but until then we have to both recognize and deal with fundamental uncertainties.

Companies and governments have to deal with uncertainties every day. Nobody really knows whether this new product will sell, whether this new film will attract large audiences, or whether inflation will rise or fall.

The problem with Cummings’ view of the world is their “right to know”.

For the sake of the revolution, tearing institutions apart was formerly called anarchy. It is not intelligent. Or supported by data. It’s just an extreme form of intellectual arrogance.

