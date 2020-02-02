advertisement

Here are the biggest lessons learned from NCAA basketball last week, including a look at what Cole Anthony’s return means for the UNC, the LSU winning streak, and more.

We are now at the heart of the NCAA basketball season as the calendar changes to February. This also means that we are only one month away from the best month of the year.

February is the time when teams make statements about how good they are, record resumable profits that put them on the right side of the bubble (or just put them on the bubble), and only create a general mess in the national landscape ,

Only on Saturday did more ranking teams fall on opponents without a ranking than on the winner list, which certainly earned a lot of revenue in the AP survey. Auburn celebrated its first marquee win of the season against Kentucky, while Wisconsin and Stanford were among the bubble teams to win major Quadrant 1 victories.

Still, the biggest story of the day was Cole Anthony’s return to North Carolina, but it didn’t have the effect many had expected. Here we start this new Rauf report, which highlights my greatest insights from the week of university entrance:

1) Cole Anthony’s return does not lead UNC to the NCAA tournament

Cole Anthony is a great player and will be one of the top five in the upcoming NBA draft. And it’s great that he wanted to go back to North Carolina when we saw other top candidates leaving school when they couldn’t be on the pitch.

Its presence certainly makes the tar heels better – but it doesn’t make them good.

Any problems that plagued North Carolina during his absence are still there. Anthony is the only one who can cause his own offense. They lack athletics, shooting and are a below average defensive team. The star newbie can mask some of it, but not everything.

Remember, we had questions in November about how good UNC was before Anthony was injured. They started the year with lackluster appearances against Notre Dame, Gardner-Webb and Elon before being knocked down by Michigan and Ohio State.

All of her spending was on Saturday in her loss to Boston College. Anthony accounted for almost 40 percent of their hits when the heels shot down 36.1 percent from the ground and the Eagles shot down 46.4 percent.

Anthony makes North Carolina better again, but he’s not a miracle worker. The Tar Heels are a faulty team that will continue to be faulty.

