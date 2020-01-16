advertisement

Charles “Chase” Merritt, the man from the Inland Empire convicted of murdering a business partner and his wife and two children, is scheduled to be tried on Friday, January 17, at the San Bernardino Supreme Court.

On June 24, a jury recommended Merritt, 62, for three of the murders and parole for a fourth. Judge Michael A. Smith can choose between death and life without parole.

Merritt was convicted on June 10 of first degree murder for the deaths of Joseph McStay, 40, his wife Summer, 43 and their two children Gianni [4] and Joseph Jr. [3]. The same jury later recommended three death sentences and a parole life after the death of Joseph McStay Sr., the business partner.

Merritt has lived in Homeland, Apple Valley and Rancho Cucamonga.

Prosecutors informed the jury that Joseph McStay Merritt would be excluded from his sales and production partnership for water features in San Clemente. Prosecutors announced on February 1, 2010, Merritt that Merritt owed him $ 42,845. When the McStay family disappeared, McStay stopped Merritt because of poor business results. The family disappeared from their home in Fallbrook on February 4. They used to live in San Clemente.

Merritt has kept his innocence during the trial.

Merritt was arrested and charged in November 2014 – a year after the McStay family’s remains were found in two shallow graves west of Freeway 15 near Victorville. A three-pound sledgehammer, which the investigators allegedly used to kill the family, was buried along with their remains.

