Dom Thomas insists that Mercury Stephen Dobbie was his ideal mentor at Queen of the South.

Now the student is determined to become the master.

Thomas (23) benefited from two separate loan periods with the Dumfries outfit in 2017 and 18 and has nothing but praise for the Queens talisman, praising his talent and stimulating style with the young players of the club.

However, the sentiment will be set aside at Palmerston this afternoon when Thomas returns under the colors of Dunfermline.

“I spent a loan period in Queens and enjoyed the chance to start playing football again,” said the combative midfielder.

“The manager may have changed, but there are still a few boys I know well there. I hope they didn’t want to kick me on Saturday!

“I always keep in touch with Stephen Dobbie, in particular. He’s a brilliant and experienced player and it’s always good to be able to chat with a guy like that and learn from him.

“He is a wonderful striker and has proven that over the years, scoring goals, creating opportunities and it is truly a joy to watch at times.

“He was great, on and off the field, for the entire Queen’s team. He has a wealth of football experience and has always been great with the guys.

“I was a young player when I went to Queens on loan and he was brilliant with me. I learned so much from him, whether in training or on match days.

“I just hope he has a rare day off.”

Thomas has immediately hit the ground since arriving on loan from Kilmarnock.

He quickly packed up the boots of fellow countryman, Rugby Park midfielder Greg Kiltie, who had been recalled by boss Alex Dyer earlier in January.

“Greg is a great player, has an excellent attitude and when he was given a chance at Kilmarnock, I felt he had done well,” said Thomas.

“I hope he returns to Killie and has a chance – because I’m sure he will grab it.

“I think I’m a different player from Kiltie, so I’m just going to come here and play my own game. But as far as I know, he did well here, so, in that regard, I’m going to try to match that or even better.

“I have 18 months left on my contract at Kilmarnock, I just signed a new agreement last summer, so I have time left. But the important thing was to go out, play a few games and impress.

“You never know what’s around the corner, so you have to keep pushing, impressing and who knows where it will take you?”

And Thomas is well aware that shining in Dunfermline’s promotional campaign would be the perfect way to get Dyer’s attention – or even attract suitors elsewhere.

The Pars’ complete victory over Dundee not only interrupted a five-game losing streak in the league, but brought them one point behind the playoff spots.

It was a performance which, according to Thomas, should set the standard for the rest of the campaign.

“This victory last week was just one point behind Dundee, who holds that position in the playoffs – that is our motivation for the future,” he added. “We are looking at these playoff spots and we are rising as high as we can.

“Before coming here, there had been a bad streak of results – five rebound losses – but the players all wanted to fix that and I think we did it convincingly against Dundee.

“This is the standard set for the rest of the season now. We want to raise the bar every week and get better and better.”

