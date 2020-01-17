advertisement

Dolly Parton doesn’t spend her days as a typical person in her 70s.

In fact, she turns 74 on Sunday and seems to be more busy than ever with the latest Netflix and Hallmark Channel projects, additions to Dollywood and new music.

To honor Parton on her big day, let’s take a look back at some of her most impressive achievements in the 70s.

She is collecting help for the forest fires in Gatlinburg: 2016

On November 28, 2016, forest fires devastated the Gatlinburg area and beyond, and Parton made a great effort to help her home in the Smoky Mountains.

Within days of the fires, Parton and the Dollywood Foundation organized the My People Fund, which provides monthly money to families and tenants from Sevier County whose primary residence was destroyed or uninhabitable due to the fires.

About two weeks after the fires, Parton hosted the “Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit to the My People Fund” telethon to help victims of forest fires. Some of her famous friends, including Reba McEntire, Cyndi Lauper, Chris Stapleton and Kenny Rogers, sang at the event.

The Telethon raised more than $ 9 million for the My People Fund.

Wildwood Grove opens: 2019

Dollywood unveiled its largest expansion to date in May 2019: the $ 37 million Wildwood Grove.

The 6-hectare area increased Dollywood by 20% and offers 11 themed attractions, including the 453-meter Dragonflier roller coaster, the 50-foot Wildwood Tree center of gravity with 650 butterfly decorations, and others.

Wildwood Grove was inspired in part by Parton’s memories of growing up in the Smoky Mountains, and she worked with Dollywood teams to bring them to life in the park.

“We try to do great things every year, but Wildwood Grove is setting a new standard for Dollywood because when I was a little girl these things were what I always dreamed of,” said Parton at the opening of Wildwood Grove.

She is making a name for herself on television: from 2015

It’s nothing new for Parton to be on TV, but she’s been very busy in this area for the past four years.

In 2015 and 2016, she worked with NBC on two television films based on memories from her childhood and her music. “Coat of Many Colors” was broadcast in 2015 and the sequel “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” followed in 2016.

Parton’s also shaped Netflix. She worked on the soundtrack for the 2018 Netflix film “Dumplin ‘” and got her own series in 2019: “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”.

In 2019, Parton and Dollywood also played a key role in the new Hallmark film “Christmas at Dollywood”.

Partons 2020 continues the trend: she is working with Netflix on a Christmas musical entitled “Christmas on the Square”.

Imagination Library publishes 100 millionth book: 2018

Parton’s Imagination Library program has been giving free books to children since 1995. It started in Sevier County and expanded to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland.

In 2003 the program donated its one millionth book. Fifteen years later, she presented her 100 millionth at the Library of Congress during a ceremony at which the two organizations announced a partnership.

During the event, Parton said their Imagination Library was one of their proudest accomplishments.

“Of all the things I have done in my life and there have been a lot because I have been there for a long time, but this is one of the most valuable things and I am proud of every program I have ever done was involved in my life and work with the young children, “she said.

According to the organization’s website, the Imagination Library is currently sending books to 1,488,038 registered children.

Dolly releases three albums: 2016-2018

Parton doesn’t slow down in her music efforts either. She released three albums in her 70s, each with its own style and purpose.

2016 is “Pure & Simple” Parton’s 45th studio album, and as the title suggests, the tracks contain less extensive arrangements. The album reached number 1 on the Top Country Albums charts and Parton started an extensive tour to present it.

In 2017 she released her first children’s album “I Believe in You” with 14 titles for children. All proceeds from the album went to their Imagination Library.

Parton worked with several stars on the soundtrack for “Dumplin ‘”, including Miranda Lambert, Sia, Elle King, Macy Gray and Alison Krauss.

She and Linda Perry teamed up for the project, and a title, Girl in the Movies, was nominated for a Grammy.

Parton also broke new musical ground last year and gave the voice to the Swedish EDM duo Galantis’ song “Faith”.

