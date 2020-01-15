advertisement

“Dolittle” is billed as an epic adventure with Robert Downey Jr and, it seems, most Hollywoods in dubbing roles as talking animals. Like most films of the genre, “Dolittle” is aimed at children, so it is crucial that the film has crossover appeal for adults as well in order to be financially successful.

Universal and Downey’s own production company relies on this appeal.

Film selection for families

Regardless of whether the film is good or not, parents will have plenty of options this coming weekend, including “Jumanji 2”, “Frozen 2”, “Spies In The Sky” or “Star Wars”.

There may be a few other child-friendly films that are shown in second-row cinemas.

Does “Dolittle” stand up to the parents and will the children like it at all?

The history: Dolittle has become a broken-hearted hermit hiding in a luxurious facility surrounded only by his animal companions. Dolittle lives on the estate, and only at the request of the Queen of England does a young girl named Lady Rose send serious news that the Queen is ill.

Without the Queen’s support, he will lose the safe haven he created for his animal menagerie and reluctantly leaves home to investigate what is wrong with the Queen.

After Dolittle realizes that she needs an elusive healing that can only be found by a mysterious tree on a hidden island, she takes off with his bunch of animals on board a ship to seek the healing.

The good, the bad and the way too ugly

The good: It is easy to share what is good about this film. This is because there are few things.

First, Robert Downey Jr. didn’t find Tony Stark talking to animals. He didn’t even seem to be a version of something you’d expect from Johnny Depp in a pirate movie or Willy Wonka, though these characters come to mind when comparing performance, but more of that below.

Antonio Banderas has a small role as King Rassouli that was convincing. And Michael Sheen plays the protagonist as Dr. Blair Tiredfly. Both had rewarding roles that made them interesting with their performances, although the characters were barely two-dimensional (which doesn’t say much).

Stretch it out a bit here, but the music and costumes were decent. A young actor named Harry Collett (Dunkirk), who plays a child who wants to become Dolittle’s apprentice, was surprisingly well played despite the many problems with this film.

The bad: Where should I start? To be fair, this film has to be seen through the eyes of a child. It was good that the film was shown in a theater with many people so that I could judge their reactions.

Was it funny? The simple answer is absolutely no. Almost every joke directed at children reacted little or no, and as an adult I was overwhelmed.

The film moves at a fast pace that has caught children’s attention, but from a story point of view, it leaves behind any character that could possibly develop in the dust. Instead of having three-dimensional or even two characters, you get a story full of characters that look cool but say and do things that don’t make sense. You don’t care either.

Also, be sure to cross your eyes and possibly get a headache because there is so much wild galloping on the screen for no apparent reason for the story. The film gets into a hot mess with senseless jokes between the doctor and the animals (the stories we never get – big problem).

However, there was one scene that adults and children responded to equally.

spoiler…

There is a kite and it is blocked. Butt jokes and fart jokes … work every time. Except when they don’t work. The children laughed, the parents looked confused and distraught. In the entire kite scenario, scratch your head afterwards.

The story initially seems to work. It will be a trip and there will be talking animals, including a gorilla, a polar bear, an ostrich and more. Ok, we understand that, but it’s still too long, boring, not fun and the CGI is disgusting.

The relationship between the two characters makes no sense. Was it badly written or were scenes cut from the final version?

The way too ugly: Robert Downey Jr. is an excellent actor. However, he is also one of many producers of this film.

Someone at the top has to blame for this terrible version of “Dolittle” and I feel that naysayers may have been closed due to the sheer volume of “A-listeners” involved in creating this Downey fiasco , His producer is at the top as both are listed as producers.

A notable mistake is the creepy Carmel Laniado, who plays the wooden-played Lady Rose (a teenager), whose character was strange and never developed. Why should the queen use a young girl to Dr. To get Dolittle, and why is she wearing gloves all the time and talking like a puppet? She has an uncomfortable relationship with Dolittle’s apprentice that makes no sense because she has little screen time and no story dedicated to her. I assume that everything they shot was scrapped because their performance is terrible.

Overall, this film is a hot mess and does justice to the well-known fact that films that open in January are a dump. The slapstick gimmicks the animals plunge into, and then Dolittle’s reaction was neither cute nor funny.

Downey’s accent was a mess. At some point he changes from a British (somewhat) accent to a Caribbean or Jamaican British accent when he goes on board. The Dolittle performance simply has something very special. The character is played boldly bizarre, but the way Downey performed Dolittle with a lot of open physical movement and wide expressions (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing for a children’s film) did not exactly match the tone of the film. I have rarely encountered such a mistake in a film of this possible caliber.

In addition, “Dolittle” contains half of Hollywood’s “A-List”, in which talking animals are played. So if you have someone in your film, you have to give them a role, even if the role doesn’t make sense, doesn’t advance the story, or is just stupid. This film is full of bloated speaking roles for friends of the actor / producer who have added absolutely nothing to the story or the performances, as each character is absolutely unforgettable the moment you leave. The list of “A-Listeners” is far too long to cover here, but includes Tom Holland (Spiderman), Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, and many, many more.

Judgment: I have two words that describe this film: “Mindless” and “Numbing”. This is how I felt when I left the theater amid a group of calm and shuffling children who didn’t seem to love him.

The pseudo-child critic I brought with me said that the film was “good. I asked why. She said it was “adventurous” and she looked shocked too.

Conclusion: Wait for a call or go to a theater where alcohol is served to numb the pain.

There are far better options this weekend. Prediction, this movie will be BOMB! The sheer amount of CGI and far too many exaggerated animal characters have fully exhausted the screen and overshadowed the possibility of humor and a rewarding story that in no way leads to taking off.

