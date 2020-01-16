advertisement

The critics were already stunned and baffled when Robert Downey Jr. decided to continue his role in the Marvel films to play in “Dolittle”, and they are even more confused after seeing the film they called “disaster.” for the “denote eternities” and a “random mess”.

“Dolittle” by Universal Pictures, a family-friendly adventure comedy by director Stephen Gaghan, based on Hugh Lofting’s beloved child character who can speak to animals, has only a 13 percent score in “Rotten Tomatoes” out of 67 reviews. Critics who saw the film drew attention to its extensive reworking and revisions, although some did not explain how much they hated it.

And maybe, unlike the other CGI-heavy and furry “Cats” from Universal, “Dolittle” doesn’t even fall into as bad as good terrain.

“Every frame, every cut feels. However, I’m not sure if we can blame reshoots for that. There is no indication on the screen that Dolittle was anything but hopelessly sluggish in any iteration, ”wrote Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri. “And such a thorough failure has a virulent effect that goes beyond a film. it makes you question the cinematic form itself. Is the thing uniquely bad or have films always sucked and I just realize that it was an actual thought that briefly went through my head. “

Numerous other critics have picked out another bizarre scene in which Downey Jr.’s hero … Well, let’s have it described by / film Hoai-Tran Bui:

“This is a film with a scene in which Dolittle sticks a leek in a dragon’s ass to remove skeletons, armor, and all of the Spanish Inquisition. In the end the dragon rewards him with a tender thank you and a long, long fart on the face. “

Universal may have a tough weekend ahead as the film is expected to open in the low to mid-range of $ 20 million on a budget of $ 175 million.

Check out some reviews from critics below:

Bilge Ebiri, vulture

“You go into this thing, expect stupid carefree and go away and question reality. It’s anti-cinema. Of course, it should be a spirited, high-flying adventure with clever CGI animals voiced by celebrities (John Cena! Selena Gomez! Rami Malek! Jason Mantzoukas apparently!), But it’s all so confusing and shrill that I am myself not even sure if I found the right basis for the plot. “

Hoai-Tran Bui, / film

“A series of increasingly bizarre decisions and terrifying anachronisms make Dolittle an unobservable circus. First, let’s talk about Downey Jr.’s garbled accent, which sounds like a Welsh man had been led through a meat grinder. His murmured lore and irregular language pattern seem to be reminiscent of Johnny Depp’s hugely popular Captain Jack Sparrow – a resemblance that becomes even clearer when Dolittle suddenly changes from a home comedy to a great sea adventure. “

Katie Rife, the AV Club

“For whom is Robert Downey Jr. ‘s appearance as the title character of” Dolittle “exactly? It is a collection of sniffing, shuffling and twitching tics with a physicality that is more reminiscent of a nervous squirrel than the actual CGI squirrel that Dr Accompanied Dolittle on his adventures across the sea. “

Manohla Dargis, the New York Times

“The CG animals are a plus when it comes to transparent artificiality. No real giraffe (polar bear, etc.) needs to be used to create another fantasy in which non-human beings behave like cute, cartoonistic versions of people. The attraction of this fantasy was already always dubious and will probably subside when the natural world continues to disappear and more and more species are becoming extinct. Increased awareness of our current environmental crisis could explain why this “dolittle”, unlike the Murphy films, has been set in the past, because if animals could really speak, they wouldn’t coo and entertain us comfortably while the world is burning. They would scream. “

Alonso Duralde, TheWrap

“Rex Harrison is known to endure being urinated by real sheep while filming the 1967 musical ‘Doctor Dolittle’, while in the 2020 version of ‘Dolittle’ Robert Downey Jr. removes the bagpipe from the rectum of a CG dragon, before he gets a face full of stomach wind gets a reward. Whichever actor got worse, it’s the audience that loses. Downey’s revival of Hugh Lofting’s legendary, talkative vet, who can communicate with any member of a species, claps the screen like horse manure, with little laughter and no charm. “

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“The problems begin and end with the script, which is attributed to three authors. Dolittle transforms its title character into an eccentric and tired blur of tics that behaves like a bullying, self-centered A-Lister rather than someone who, as you know, likes the company of animals. The Banter has the advantage of real comic book professionals who play the voices, but the zing remains low and borders on total zinglessness. “I have a seat in the front row in Crazy Town!”, Reminds a little of an “Ice Age” film.

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

“If I could talk to the animals, I would say one thing: please stop it.”

