advertisement

The follow-up to Doja Cats # 1 hit “Juicy” gathers his own support on Rhythmic Radio.

The breakout artist’s “Say So”, recorded by 30 rhythmic stations monitored by mediabase, received the highest award for the format.

Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo”, which has landed at 26 stations, takes second place on the add board.

advertisement

Trippie Redd’s “Love Me More” follows in third place with 25 pickups, while The Weeknds “Blinding Lights” is in fourth place.

With 19 pickups, Lil Wayne’s “I Do It” (with Big Sean & Lil Baby) took fifth place.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options include: Kiana Ledes “Mad At Me” (6th), Mac Millers “Blue World” (7th), Megan Thee Stallion and Normannis “Diamonds” (8th), Summer Walkers “Come Thru ( with Usher) ”(9th place, draw) and Mahalias“ What You Did (with Ella Mai) ”(9th place, draw).

advertisement