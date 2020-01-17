advertisement

White Rock Council made a New Year’s resolution at its first meeting of 2020 on Monday.

The council unanimously adopted a recommendation from its environmental advisory committee to address climate change as an emergency.

This resolution requires the committee to set goals for climate change mitigation and for them and staff to work diligently to achieve them. More than that, it will require staff to keep the council informed of the latest regional developments, initiatives and opportunities – and take the time to assess the climate impacts of any actions recommended.

Like all New Year’s resolutions, it’s full of good intentions. Like most, it can be difficult to stay up every day.

But simply because a worthy goal is difficult to achieve is no reason not to try it.

Those who cynically despise any attempt to improve our tears may strike a pose of pragmatism, but in reality they are agreeing with the logic of cowardice and the language of fear. While inaction can be a guarantee of never going wrong, failing or seeking insanity, it is also a guarantee that nothing good will be achieved, perhaps the greatest and most insane failure of all.

In discussion before the council vote, Coun. Scott Kristjanson acknowledged that there are those in our community who firmly believe climate change is a scam.

In response, he cited a cartoon by Joel Pett, first published in the Leading Herald in Lexington (Kentucky) in 2009 ahead of an international conference on climate change in Copenhagen.

In front of a big screen full of positive steps to improve the planet shown in the form of a dot, one participant turns to another and asks’ What if it’s a big joke and we create a better world for nothing? ‘

What really?

While there are those who might despise it, there is nothing on the White Rock agency’s environmental sensitivity agenda that will exacerbate the situation.

Ecological warriors have been warning us for more than 50 years that we are on a dangerous path to establishing profit motives and political adaptability ahead of the health of the planet. They have been decreed, dismissed and mocked.

But the rise of climate extremes around the world – and similar events, such as fires in Australia – are giving many of us pause to reflect on such warnings.

Admittedly, the familiar chorus of today that sounds whenever Greta Thunberg tries to raise awareness of climate issues will be quick to bring out White Rock’s solution – and the blame fingers to blame everywhere else in the world, but here.

This, again, is no reason why we should not strive to make a positive difference in our corner – starting right here and now.

