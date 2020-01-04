advertisement

Wolves 0 Manchester United 0

Manchester United shot another hole when the FA Cup third round at Wolves resulted in a goalless stalemate.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has not scored in three of their last five games after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Sergio Romero’s fantastic parade defeated Irish defender Matt Doherty while Marcus Rashford hit the bar for the guests in the second half.

Doherty had a late goal for handball, but it was an unforgettable game between two unimaginative teams who now have to play again at Old Trafford.

United was knocked out of the cup by Wolves in the quarter-finals last season, but Chef Solskjaer made seven changes, with the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Tuesday in the foreground.

Wolves who were only one point behind United in the Premier League made five and followed a largely mild first half.

Mason Greenwood narrowly scored after seven minutes, and Romain Saiss’s deflected header flew over the goal six minutes later.

But – from the resulting corner – Romero kept the score constant when he made an excellent reflex stop to deny Doherty the long post after Leander Dendoncker’s shot.

It was a sensational parade and gave United some conviction as they tried to dictate the pace of the first half, even though they hadn’t had a focus previously.

They couldn’t summon a significant chance, but Brandon Williams demanded a penalty 10 minutes before the break when he got involved with Dendoncker. After a VAR examination, his appeals were rejected.

Daniel James headed past the goal when United ended the halftime strong, but Raul Jimenez replaced Benny Ashley-Seal during the break to provide additional threats to the hosts.

Pedro Neto shot five minutes on Romero in the second half, although Juan Mata was closer to crossing the dead end.

Tahith Chong was defeated in the 58th minute by Saiss and Mata with a free kick from John Ruddy that was only a few centimeters wide.

Fred and Rashford then replaced Mata and James, and the English striker should have made a good impression in the past 20 minutes.

Andreas Pereira found the striker free on the left, but it took too much time and his attempt at curling ended Conor Coady and hit the crossbar.

Seven minutes later, defense attorney Doherty thought he had grabbed the winner when he nodded on Jonny’s flank, but it was rightly banned after the ball was thrown from his arm.

Jimenez then hit the crossbar from an acute angle over time.

