TOPEKA, Kan. – Christmas is about spending time with family, and for millions of Americans, the holiday is not complete without church service.

But families that own dogs are always forced to leave their four-legged family members at home.

No more, at least in one church; the First Congregation Church organized ‘Pups in the Pews’ on Christmas Eve.

Senior Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen said the goal was to bring more families to church for Christmas.

“We have people we have never seen before, who will appear with their two teacups Yorkies dressed in Christmas sweaters, with ribbons in their hair, hidden under each arm while they sing a hymn and there is just a great sense of joy,” said Schlingensiepen.

The church’s Facebook event page says that Christmas clothing for dogs is optional but “encouraged.”

While the service was open to anyone who wants to participate, the church asks dog owners to decide if the event is suitable for their dog.

Schlingensiepen said the hour-long 11 p.m. event was perhaps difficult for dogs that didn’t like crowds or had a hard time sitting still.

