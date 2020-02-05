advertisement

A dog owner described the horrific moment when she found her beloved dog eating broken bones in a Derby park.

Tyler McCreery said the “terrifying” moment occurred when she walked her beloved dog, Hugo, on Monday evening.

advertisement

She said he accidentally swallowed broken chicken bones that had been left on Oscar Park in Osmaston.

Broken bones can seriously damage a dog’s internal organs, especially the intestines and esophagus.

The incident left four-year-old Hugo in need of overnight emergency treatment at Scarsdale Vets in Pride Park.

Miss McCreery said Hugo was not in the lead at the time and advised dog owners to be vigilant when walking.

The 19-year-old, who works as a professional dog handler, said she knew something was wrong when Hugo did not answer his calls.

She said, “I was at the park around 7:00 pm, he was leading and running. Then I yelled back at him and he didn’t come.

“I chased after him and found him eating chicken with broken bones inside.”

Tyler McCreery pictured with his beloved Hugo pooch

(Image: Tyler McCreery)

Miss McCreery said that Hugo ate three or four handfuls of meat before she managed to remove it.

She added, “I was terrified. If one of the chicken bones gets stuck in it, it can tear its organs apart.

“I took him straight to the vet, but they said they could only x-ray him and see where the bones were.”

Hugo, an American cross from Staffordshire, spent the night in a veterinary practice in Pride Park where he was drip.

Miss McCreery said “life has not been easy” for her pet, whom she saved about three years ago.

Just last year, she said he had undergone major leg surgery and was just starting to get back on his feet.

She said, “He comes everywhere with me, he comes to work, every time I go out, he’s there.

“When I saved him, he was terrified of the world, I had to teach him to walk on concrete, to play, everything.”

Although Hugo is back home and well, Miss McCreery said, “I’m definitely not going to make him lose his mind for a long time, or if I do, I will check.

“Be careful, if you plan to leave your dogs on a leash anywhere, check under the bushes.”

A spokesperson for Scarsdale’s veterinarians said: “Hugo has since returned home and is being watched.”

.

advertisement