A dog walker is in critical condition after being involved in a serious car collision in a village in Derbyshire.

The car collided with a pedestrian, who was walking two dogs, at the junction of Hixons Lane and Dale Road in Dale Abbey, near Ilkeston.

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads police unit, paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and a fire vehicle were called to the scene of the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon .

The Derbyshire Roads police unit tweeted to say, “We are investigating a serious collision today around 2:30 p.m. at the junction of Hixons Lane and Dale Road in Dale Abbey.

“A car collided with a pedestrian walking two dogs, it remains in critical condition. Witness or on-board camera? Call 101 Inc 590-07 / 02.”

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service tweeted to say, “2:47 p.m. # Ilkeston_White was called to put a vehicle into safety after a collision with Hixons Lane, Dale Abbey. @ EMASNHSTrust & @DerbysPolice were also in attendance.”

Emergency services remained on the scene for several hours.

