Police are investigating reports that a woman was attacked by a “runner” on the grounds of a historic Perthshire estate.
She was walking her dogs in the gardens of Drummond Castle when a man attacked her and threw her to the ground around 7:20 am on Friday January 31.
The woman was approached from behind on an access road at the rear of the estate. She was not injured.
Police believe the man may have been a runner.
He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and with broad shoulders. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a headlamp.
A statement from the Tayside Police Division reads: “Although dark at the time, the castle grounds were widely used by dog runners and walkers.
“The incident occurred on the rear access road, approximately 50 meters from a fork on the road, and near a set of electric access doors.
“If you were in the area and you knew a man, perhaps a runner, matching this description or acting suspiciously, please let us know.
“If you have information that would assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to a police officer.
“In addition, information may be communicated anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0635 on January 31.”