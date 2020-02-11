advertisement

A dog had to go on a diet after gaining a lot because, according to her owner, she can’t stop eating cheesy doritos.

Skylar, a four-year-old Jack Russell whose weight rose to 22 pounds after eating so many cheesy snacks, continued to pile up because their owners couldn’t resist their doggie eyes.

Skylar is almost twice the weight of an average Jack Russell and apparently eats just about everything that is in sight – including dinner for its owner’s other dog – but has a particular preference for Doritos and can easily devour an entire bag.

Skylar’s owner, 59-year-old Mandy Hannigan from Solihull, West Midlands, said the puppy was “extremely slim” when she first got it, but he kept growing and growing because she “eats absolutely everything”.

Mandy said it was “very difficult” to say no to Skylar when she looked at her with “those doggy eyes”. Skylar would even eat her other dog’s feed because he is “a little fussy”.

While her favorite dish is Doritos, every time Mandy has some, Skylar eats about a third of a bag – that’s a couple of times a week – the puppy also mini cheddar, hula hoops, pickled onions, sausages. ,

Mandy’s neighbor also calls twice a day to give her leftover meat, cookies, and cheese, but now she has been “forbidden” to give anything to Jack Russell because Skylar has breathing problems.

For this reason, vets have instructed their owners to exchange chips for carrots, and Mandy needs to increase the distance on their walks to speed up weight loss.

It should be noted that chunky dogs, especially when surrounded by their favorite snack, can look adorable. However, obesity in dogs is extremely dangerous and can cause a number of health problems.

Including, but not exclusively: type 2 diabetes; Osteoarthritis, especially in the hip; High blood pressure; orthopedic problems; Injuries to the cruciate ligament of the skull; Skin disease; Heart and respiratory diseases; and reduced life expectancy by up to two and a half years.

While Mandy Skylar had fed a healthy amount of dog food in the morning and evening, she said she hadn’t noticed how many calories the dog was consuming by sharing her snacks every day.

Skylar just loves snacking. She is very determined when she wants something. Over Christmas she somehow managed to break into the plastic and find a box of Ferrero Roches that I had hidden with other gifts and to eat them all. We were really worried, but luckily she was fine.

I realized that she had to go on a diet because people kept saying “Oh, she’s so fat” about her weight all the time, and she became a little breathless and tried to jump on the sofa. It is still by my side when I eat something, I just have to ignore it.

I want to help her lose weight for the sake of her health and happiness. I added Skylar to the Pet Fit Club and hope that we will be selected as one of the lucky competitors. The People’s Sickness Department (PDSA) believes that it has to lose half its body weight, so our goal is now 11 pounds.

To reach your target weight, Skylar also needs to be more active, according to the PDSA, and ideally go for an hour or two a day. “We know we need to be more active, but it’s difficult because she doesn’t like long walks,” said Mandy.

Jack Russell has now taken part in a pet-slimming competition, organized by PDSA, the Pet Fit Club, which is a six-month diet and exercise challenge.

Hopefully, with the help of her owners, Skylar can lose weight and soon jump on the sofa as usual.

