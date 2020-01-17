advertisement

A lovable dog in Bloemfontein survived a terrible attack after being held down by three young boys, lighting the firecrackers and detonating them on the dog’s head … he blew his ear off and tore a hole in his skull. Fortunately, there are more nice people than not, and Brody’s sad story has a happy ending.

Brody, the dog, when small children held him and brought him to the vet in Bloemfontein, South Africa with fireworks in his ear and head. The vet shows the terrible injury after it has been cleared up. His ear was blown off

Thanks to a brave grandmother who drove the young thugs, Brody managed to escape from her kidnappers. The grandmother immediately called out animal inspectors.

After Brody was tortured, he ran away and screamed in agony … and it took over three days for the inspectors to find him, but they never gave up.

An official from the Bloemfontein Department of the Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals in South Africa (SPCA) finally found the scared dog. He hid with terrible injuries.

Injuries to a dog caused by fireworks in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Brody’s two deep and very raw gunshot wounds, which can be seen in the shattering video below, were infested with maggots and the dog was starving and in extreme pain.

Brody, the dog, when after wound healing in Bloemfontein, South Africa, was held by thugs and brought to the vet with fireworks in his ear and head

SPCA inspector Tebogo Maswanganye, 35, took over Brody’s care and a crowd funding pleading for support raised £ 600, covering the veterinary fees of the dog concerned.

With great care, veterinarian Colleen Gilfillan from Fichardt Park Animal Clinic Brody took her under her wing, cleared out the maggots and sewed and treated the terrible wounds on the head of the fireworks display.

Tebogo has already found a new home for the stray dog ​​with the missing ear. A local family will bring Brody home when his recovery is complete.

Sixteen days after the fireworks started on Brody, the dog’s head, an animal rescue inspector Tebogo Maswanganye (35) blew his ear off. He found a new home and is well on the way to recover

Tebogo said: “A grandmother saw three boys, about 10 years old, who held the dog down on New Years Eve and lit fireworks and put them in the dog’s ear and head.

“She tried to stop her, but there were two or three big bangs and Brody started screaming and screaming in agony … but the three boys just laughed.

“The dog ran into the night and it took three days to find him, and when we did, he ducked into a shaft hole in pain and flies had laid eggs in the wounds to have maggots.

“It took him a while to win his confidence and assure him that we weren’t there to hurt him because he was very scared and suffering, but finally he allowed us to pick him up.

“The veterinarian has done a great job of fixing him up, and the good news is that while Brody has lost his ear … he hasn’t lost his hearing and he’s getting used to trusting people again.

“I find it so difficult to imagine that children can be so cruel to a trusting animal,” said Tebogo.

The good news is that Brody has received many offers for a new home, and Tebogo said they made a home visit with a local family that met all of their requirements so that he will be their new pet for life.

The dog blew his ear sixteen days after Brody fired fireworks. The animal rescue inspector Tebogo Maswanganye, 35, found a new home and shows that he is on the best way to recover

Tebogo added: “Brody had a very difficult start in life, but this story has a very good ending. He now has a home forever and will be loved and happy for the rest of his life. “

WATCH Dog survives fireworks attack in South Africa

Please note / warning: This video is disturbing and shows both Brody’s deep and very rough gunshot wounds.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ozs5q-RXMo (/ embed)

