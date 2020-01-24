advertisement

A dog was killed in a “targeted” gun attack on a 27-year-old man on a Scottish street.

The man was also said to have been killed after the gun was used in the Eastfield Road-Dullater Road area of ​​Cumbernauld on Thursday around 6:55 p.m.

Four men in a silver Ford Focus reportedly drove into the area and chased the man, who was seriously injured in the back.

Three of the men got out of the vehicle. Police say one of them had a gun and another had a “blade weapon”.

Henry the dog was killed in the incident.

A dog, a white maltichon named Henry – who was walked by a 52-year-old woman – was killed in the incident as a result of the use of the gun.

The woman was allegedly slightly injured in the hand.

Armed officers responded to the incident, which the force considers to be a “targeted attack”.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who were described as wearing dark clothing and possibly hoods at the time of the incident.

The Ford Focus was then found burned out. His recording, which was only partially visible, indicated 67 ZKZ.

Detective Inspector Gillian Grant, the senior investigating officer, said, “It was completely reckless and the fact that it happened on a residential street shows that the suspects had no regard for the safety of the public.

“A woman who just walked her dog was completely devastated.

“There is an increased police presence in the region and comfort patrols will be carried out.

“A team of detectives will conduct CCTV and house-to-house investigations.

“I invite the public to contact us for any relevant information on this attack, as this behavior cannot occur in our communities.

“I would specifically ask if anyone witnessed the attack or saw a silver Ford Focus shortly before or after the incident to contact us.

“I could also call anyone driving in the Eastfield Road and Dullater Road area last night around 6:55 pm to check the dash camera images and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland at 101 citing incident number 3095 of January 23, 2020, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

