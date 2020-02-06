advertisement

A Border Collie stranded on the edge of a fast-running Mosquito Creek Saturday afternoon was a happy dog ​​after North Vancouver district firefighters invaded to rescue the doggie.

A hiker who was walking on a path near Prospect Road near Montroyal encountered the dog on the edge of the high-flowing stream in the late afternoon, said Jeremy Duncan, deputy chief of operations for the North Vancouver District Fire and Rescue Service.

“It was too dangerous for them to come down to help the dog,” said Duncan, and the hiker called for help – which was the right move, he added.

Firefighters on ropes and seat belts split into two teams – one on each side of the stream. The first team that reached the dog passed the dog on to the second team. These firefighters brought the dog to safety.

The collie named “China” was a bit agitated, but happy to be back on land, Duncan said.

A call to the number on the dog tag showed that the frightened animal had been separated from a dog walker – who would soon be there.

It is best, according to Duncan, to keep the dogs on a leash and to stay away from the edge of the rivers when – as on Saturday – there is an indication of a high current flow.

Rain was particularly heavy on Friday and Saturday: 84mm of rain was recorded in West Vancouver in just two days, said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald. “It was a pretty impressive storm,” he said.

MacDonald said January was the fifth wettest in a long time, thanks to five “atmospheric rivers”.

In fact, there was only one day – January 9th – when it didn’t rain at all.

A weather station on the North Vancouver coast recorded 430 millimeters of precipitation last month, while Grouse recorded 725 millimeters of precipitation – on 42 centimeters of snow.

The sloppy snowfall on Tuesday should be short-lived. “Then we’ll be back to our regular rain programming,” he said.

