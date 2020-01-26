advertisement

A hungry dog ​​or an affected dog trying to save its owner from the fatal corona virus?

Probably the former. But let’s pretend it is the latter, because everyone loves an intelligent dog who wants to please his owner! Kind of like Marley and I meet Homeward Bound.

A Taiwanese woman believes that her dog did her a favor by chewing her passport so badly that she could not travel to Wuhan, China, as intended. A few days later, the coronavirus had spread even further, making it appear that the chewing mutt was preventing its humans from making a dangerous journey.

When the woman posted evidence of the destroyed passport on Facebook earlier this month, she explained how she had returned home to find her beloved dog named Kimi, who was lying next to the shredded document.

A few days later, the dog owner shared another Facebook post in which he recognized the timely accident: “Do you remember the passport? Fallback: This child really protects me. After my passport was torn apart, the virus started getting where I originally planned. I’m thinking about it now and it’s very touching. Fortunately, you blocked our trip. “

So far, 56 people in China are said to have died from the effects of the coronavirus, while more than 1,900 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

Wuhan City hospital workers say patient numbers are on the decline, while the Chinese government has announced that 1,200 health workers and 135 medical personnel from the People’s Liberation Army will be deployed to the city. to curb the spread of the virus.

Wuhan is considered “ground zero” for the virus, although reports have found it difficult to cope with the lack of hospital resources. As a health worker told CNN, “All of Wuhan [lacks resources]” as people search for protective gear, clothing, goggles, and a mask. They compared it to going into battle with no armor and being stripped to the waist.

Most cases of coronavirus have been reported in China, but a number of cases have now been confirmed in France, Australia and the United States.

The authorities in Wuhan have now severely restricted transportation in the region. Public transport and motor vehicles are subject to indefinite restrictions, and only vehicles with special permits, such as B. public transport and free shuttles are allowed to drive.

