advertisement

Brodie’s skull was crushed by her mother when she was 13 days old, but now the one-year-old puppy has gained over 14,300 followers on Instagram because of her crooked jaw and inspirational story. Photos provided by Amanda Richter.

Since his skull was crushed by his mother when he was just 13 days old, a one-year-old German shepherd’s cross, bordered, has stumbled on social media because of his crooked jaw and unique facial features.

Soon after they adopted Brodie in September 2019, energy dog ​​owners Amanda Richter and Brad Ames launched an Instagram account, bestboybrodie, to share Brodie’s health journey with their community. The Red Deer couple never expected the following world of Brodie to grow to 49,300 followers in less than four months.

advertisement

“People will comment that they had a terrible day, they were in the landfill, but seeing his post brightened their day and helped them feel better,” Richter said. “We’ve had people with disabilities themselves give us messages saying that they want to see a dog like Brodie and that it makes them feel good.”

The attack by his mother caused severe cranial and facial injuries which he grew up to develop. Originally Brodie had gone for adoption at Old MacDonald Kennels outside Ponoka, Alta. And it received great attention on the rescue shelter’s Facebook page when they posted his photos.

As soon as he saw his pictures, Richter knew she wanted to adopt the special dog.

“I really loved what he looked like. I thought he looked so sweet and I felt very drawn to him,” Richter said. “We wanted to meet him, but then we went home with him the same day.”

Brodie’s skull was crushed by her mother when she was 13 days old, but now the one-year-old puppy has gained over 14,300 followers on Instagram because of her crooked jaw and inspirational story. Photos provided by Amanda Richter.

People who had seen Brodie’s photos on the Old MacDonald Kennels’ site encouraged Richter and Ames to start an Instagram account so they could keep in touch with the unique puppy. They did not know how many people would be interested in following along with Brodie’s life.

Living with Brodie is just like living with any other hyper puppy, Richter said. With two working dog breeds on it, the one-year-old is high-energy and keeps his owners busy. Due to his curved footprint and a nearly blind eye, he needs eye drops once a day and requires smaller shoes.

“He has a great quality of life and is very intelligent. … He always does silly things that make us laugh. He makes our lives better,” Richter said.

She hopes Brodie’s story inspires other people to adopt dogs or special needs that are not “perfect”.

“These little boys bring just as much happiness into your life as any other dog. You have to be prepared for the medical costs that can come, but we really hope that people will adopt and provide the dogs with the needs special, “Richter said.

sbabych@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement