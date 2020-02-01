advertisement

In late January 2020, Snopes readers reported receiving an SMS with a coupon purporting to offer $ 1,000 in free merchandise from the big box retailer.

This is nothing more than a coupon scam and it is not a genuine Walmart offer. Walmart verifies that it “does not offer gift cards via text messages, telephone calls, online advertisements on websites that are not Walmart.com or via social networking sites for” J ‘like or share a message’. Walmart will only call or text you if you agree to receive such messages. “

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to avoid getting scammed:

Don’t believe what you see. It is easy to steal the colors, logos and letterhead of any other established organization. Fraudsters can also give the impression that the links lead to legitimate websites and the emails appear to be from another sender.

Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or bank information for coupons or gifts. If they ask for personal information, such as an address or email, make sure there is a link to their privacy policy.

If in doubt, do a quick web search. If the gift is a scam, this is likely to reveal an alert or take you to the organization’s real website, where they may have posted additional information.

Watch out for a reward too good to be true. Companies usually offer small discounts to attract customers. If the offer seems too good to be true (a $ 100 voucher or a 50% discount), this can be a scam.

Look for an incompatible subject line and email body. Many of these scams have an email subject line promising one thing, but the content of the email is something completely different.

