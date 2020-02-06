advertisement

What is there now for the Bachelor? We had another rose ceremony and there were a few women left in the end … and that was before we saw the end of the street for Tammy on the two-on-one date.

We ended up at a point in the season where the remaining women are getting fewer and fewer and remarkable women are going home. That meant losing both Sydney and Mykenna tonight. (It’s a bit strange that Peter kept Mykenna on the two-person date, only to send her home a few minutes later. Does Mykenna really just want to give Mykenna her last rose?)

The rest of the women are going to Peru next week and there will be some spectacular, adventurous dates. Madison will have a big date, there will be some heartbreaking moments and Victoria Fuller will melt. There are some problems that arise and it also looks like someone is walking during a one-on-one conversation.

We are currently certain that Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are the two favorites to win this season, and we are not sure if it gets really tight otherwise. There is a lot of chemistry in Peter and Victoria, but are there too many obvious problems? Is that something to worry about? We’ll probably get to know a few things now, but then some other surprises if we get a little further in the season … assuming it lasts that long.

