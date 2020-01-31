advertisement

After the Trump administration announced the “Navigable Waters Protection Rule” on January 23, 2020, readers of Snopes asked us to verify whether the administration was essentially an evisceration of water regulations.

While it is true that the new administration rule would significantly reduce the protection of streams and wetlands in the United States, court challenges and the upcoming presidential election mean that the future of the settlement is unclear. The rule was to come into force 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register on the above date. A dozen states and New York are suing to prevent the rule from coming into force.

To help address readers’ concerns, here is a closer look at the implications of the new rule.

The background

Since 1972, the Clean Water Act (CWA) has given the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the USArmy Corps of Engineers the power to protect “United States waters” from pollution and other harm to ‘environment.

Legal challenges to the scope or policy changes regarding the interpretation of the CWA often revolve around the definition of “United States waters”. The executive has sometimes issued decrees on how to interpret the expression.

In 2015, President Barack Obama issued an executive order asking agencies to use a broad definition to increase protections. But in the first months of his administration, Obama’s successor, President Donald Trump, issued a decree ordering the EPA and the Corps to reconsider the broader interpretation of the Obama era.

More specifically, the order sought to define “United States waters” as consistent in two federal rules:

United States Waters Rule (WOTUS) The rule for the protection of navigable waters



The EPA Trump described the assessment and modification of the WOTUS rule as step 1 in the repeal by the Obama era regulatory agency and released a final rule that came into effect on December 23, 2019. .

“Step 2” concerned the definition of “navigable waters” with regard to environmental protection. A final rule on this definition was published on January 23, 2020 and, as mentioned above, it is expected to take effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

These two “steps” serve to relax restrictions on the CWA by restricting the scope of “waters” that require protection. Here’s how:

What exactly is the new rule?

According to the EPA, the Trump rule would establish a more limited definition of “waters” regulated by the Clean Water Act in order to define a more restrictive interpretation of waters under federal control. In short, the new rule removes federal protections for “ephemeral” streams and wetlands or seasonal bodies of water that depend on rain or snowfall.

Although the new Trump regulation was designed to repeal an Obama-era rule, it goes beyond simply canceling the 2015 rule. “This is a huge step back from before Obama, before Reagan, “Blan Holman, a senior lawyer with the nonprofit Southern Environmental Law Center, told NBC News.

“Ephemeral” rivers are important in the “arid west” or in the region of the United States where water is scarce. These states include “all or part of the 12 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming”.

The EPA in 2008 estimated that nearly 81% of the rivers in six southwestern states (Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and California) flow only seasonally, which means that they would lose federal protection under the new Trump rule. In New Mexico, the Los Angeles Times reported that 96% – or almost all – of the state’s waterways could be affected, and the state does not have its own regulatory framework to fill the void left by the loss of federal protection.

So what do these changes mean?

As announced in Las Vegas by EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler at the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, the new definition “establishes the right relationship between the federal and state governments in the management of land and water “and” gives states and tribes more flexibility to determine the best way to manage their land and water resources while protecting the country’s navigable waters, as Congress intended when it enacted the Clean Water Act. “

It also means that industries like coal mining, oil and gas, real estate development and agriculture will not have to obtain permits to build or release pollutants into ephemeral waterways; and although these streams flow seasonally rather than year-round, they are still sources of tap water and recreational bodies of water for downstream communities.

In a statement to Snopes, an EPA spokesperson said that the 1974 Federal Drinking Water Safety Act “defines statutory roles and responsibilities for ensuring the safety of our drinking water, and the Navigable Waters Protection Rule does not change that. ” that, although this is true, the new rule would make it more difficult and therefore more expensive to guarantee that tap water meets quality standards.

Brett Hartl, director of government affairs for the environmental nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, told us that drinking water security would ultimately not be affected by the change in the Trump rule because that water services are required by law to meet certain standards. But the rule change means that public service efforts to purify drinking water would be more difficult and therefore more expensive, a cost that would likely be passed on to consumers.

“It is true that the quality of tap water will not change, but if you swim in a river or stream, or go fishing and want to eat the fish you catch, it may have heavy metals more toxic in more than before, (and) it’s also true, “Hartl told us. “If you care to see the wildlife along the river, there will be less because the rivers will be degraded. There will be costs, but they will just be passed on to people. “

We asked the EPA what measures will be taken to protect drinking water and prevent the costs of pollution from being passed on to the public, but we have not received an answer to this specific question.

What other effects should be expected?

The new rule was presented as a boon for farmers. But farmers were already exempt from many regulatory hurdles, according to the Associated Press. Instead, property developers “and those in other industries (who) take out far more permits than farmers for projects affecting wetlands, streams and streams (…) should reap the greatest relief regulatory and financial backtrack from the Trump administration. wetland protections.

Critics argue that the public would end up with polluted recreational water and higher bills because public services are working harder to purify drinking water; citizens would also bear other costs, critics argue, as flood control would become more difficult and more expensive, as wetlands, which act as buffers against flood waters, would be destroyed.

“What it does is transfer the costs of pollution control and destruction of wetlands from the perpetrators of this pollution and destruction to downstream communities who will desperately have to make up for this loss of protection,” said Betsy Southerland, who was director of the Office of Science and Technology at the EPA’s Office of Water until 2017. “For downstream communities, their drinking and recreational water supplies will experience more pollution, and they will have more threats from flooding. “

Southerland, a volunteer for the Environmental Protection Network, a non-profit organization made up of former EPA employees and policy makers, said many states have relied on the federal government’s regulatory system for protection. water and don’t have their own system in place to take on the task. Arizona state officials estimated that 98% of the waterways would lose their protection, but the state abandoned its efforts to resume federal government regulation due to local opposition. In addition, Southerland pointed out that 36 states have laws in place that “could limit the power of state agencies or localities to regulate waters not protected by the federal clean water law”.

The destruction of wetlands could mean increased flooding like the 2017 disaster resulting from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, said Lacey McCormick, senior communications manager for the nonprofit conservation National Wildlife Federation.

“Keeping these wetlands intact is very important for protection against flooding,” said McCormick. “Wetlands are like sponges. They absorb flood water. They can also absorb and prevent pollutants from flowing downstream into our drinking water. The impacts are obviously quite significant. “

Hartl said he believed the Trump administration was banking on the idea that despite legal challenges to its new rule, a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court would welcome the rule change.

