Does Tosin Cole leave Doctor Who? While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, we can see why there is some speculation on this topic.

Now let’s cut some of the speculation. According to a new Deadline report, Cole has been starring opposite Courtney B. Vance in the upcoming AMC courtroom drama 61st Street. This is a series in which Bentley Green will also be seen and in which Michael B. Jordan is the executive producer.

Below are some statements from the report about the series and the role that Cole plays:

61st Street is a current and relevant story that reflects projects like Just Mercy, Clemency and When They See Us. It is followed by Moses Johnson (Cole), a promising black high school athlete who is drawn into Chicago’s infamously corrupt criminal justice system. Arrested as a gang member by the police, he is in the eye of the storm as police officers and prosecutors vengeance a police officer after a failed drug breakdown.

Given that this show has already received a two-season commitment for every eight episodes, it’s clear that it will take a while.

We cannot say what this means for Cole’s future for Doctor Who, that we are overall optimistic. The schedule required to play a character like Ryan is so demanding that it’s hard to imagine that he could balance this show with another. There are also some difficulties in assisting Doctor Who in finding a spotlight. Given that there are three companions, it is a challenge for each of them to have a significant amount of spotlight. We know Star Jodie Whittaker plans to return for Season 13, but that doesn’t mean everyone else does.

Do you think Tosin Cole could leave Doctor Who?

