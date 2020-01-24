advertisement

On December 9, 2019, a volcano on the white island of New Zealand erupted, sending a plume of ash and vapor more than three kilometers into the sky. At the time, 47 people were on the island, including many tourists. After the dust settled, authorities confirmed that at least 20 people had been killed.

A few weeks later, a video which would have shown the eruption circulated on social networks:

This video taken automatically from a camera installed at home shows the eruption of the White Island volcano in New Zealand on December 9, 2019.

Please wait 24 seconds when the roar of nature begins and most importantly … another 24 seconds after the power outage – completely lifeless.

While the volcano on the white island of New Zealand (or Whakaari) really erupted in December 2019, this video did not document this event.

The video above was actually a simulation created by the Auckland War Memorial Museum. The museum shared this sequence on its YouTube page under the title “Auckland Museum Volcano Simulation – Auckland Museum” and explained that it was an “educational simulation of an earthquake caused by a volcanic eruption”.

The simulation was also on display in the museum’s volcano gallery.

The Auckland Museum, with the support of EQC and the Earthquake Commission, is proud to present a permanent exhibition of dynamic natural history: volcanoes.

This rare look at our turbulent geological home is a close and personal examination of the scientific and human stories of volcanoes. The highly interactive exhibit will offer visitors a walk through the black smokers of the deep sea and also a live view of a tribune from a volcanic eruption in Auckland.

Many real photographs and videos documenting the White Island eruption were available online.

This image, for example, was taken by photographer Michael Schade (available via Getty Images):

Heavy smoke from a volcanic eruption on the White Island of New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Schade / Document / Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua / via Getty Images)

Allessandro Kauffmann had a close and terrifying sight. The Brazilian tourist shared a video on Instagram showing the erupting volcano as his boat moved away from the island:

And NBC News reporter Emmanuelle Saliba compiled this “minute by minute” look:

