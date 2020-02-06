advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant was killed on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which also claimed the lives of eight other people, including Bryant’s daughter , Gianna, 13 years old.

The following day, a video was posted on social media sites such as YouTube with the caption “Kobe Bryant Daughter Gianna Bryant Final Hours Before Death”. The video appeared to show a person lying in a rolling bed in a hospital hallway, in the presence of various medical personnel:

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6GcLf3QVEs [/ embedded]

However, all of the victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash were declared dead at the scene, and none of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

The alleged clip of “Gianna Bryant’s last hours” was actually a reused video that had been uploaded to YouTube on September 4, 2019, several months before the crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant:

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tY_z5JKnNY [/ embedded]

The description of this original video indicated that it was describing an “honor march” for a 28-year-old woman named Ariana, who was declared brain dead after being struck by a car in Downey, California on August 28 2019, and organs of which were then donated to six different recipients:

Ariana had a sparkle like no other. She was a happy and caring 28-year-old woman whom many confused as a teenager because of her cum, her laughter and her childish lovemaking. She always did what she could to make you laugh, but one night on 08/29/2019, our lives would change forever. She was on her way to the arcade to meet friends with her boyfriend, and as they were crossing an intersection in the town of Downey, California, a distracted driver, turned on a red light and hit Ariana and her little boy friend, Jason. Upon his arrival at the hospital, Jason died 2 hours later from a serious head trauma and on 08/30/2019, Ariana was also declared dead of the brain due to a serious head trauma as well. Since she was a kind and generous soul, donating her organs was something she would have wanted and because of that, she is helping 6 beneficiaries to have a better life. Our Ariana is now in paradise, but her compassion and love will forever remain in our hearts and in the lives of these recipients.

This description corresponds to various reports of a pedestrian accident which cost the life of a person of the same name and the same age on that date.

A “walk of honor” is the name given to a ritual undertaken “to show respect to end-of-life patients who donate organs to others”.

Hospitals in the United States organize marches of honor as a worthy means of honoring the final contribution of each patient.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8j5oWqLHs0 [/ integrated]

The honor march takes place at a strange break between life and death: either brain death has already been declared in a donor whose heart is still beating, or the donor’s heart will soon stop beating.

An honor march is a powerful community act. Something solemn, even sacred, happens in these 15 minutes in the hallway. We wait and speak with people of all professions and from all walks of life. Together, we honor a great sacrifice. We thank. We hope to help a grieving family in a time of unfathomable loss.

