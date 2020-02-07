advertisement

In February 2020, a photograph showing the representative of the State of Tennessee, Kent Calfee, drinking from a bottle of chocolate syrup went viral on social networks.

The photography was authentic. However, Calfee did not drink chocolate syrup. He was just drinking a sip of water.

This photograph was taken by George Walker IV for the Tennessean on February 3, 2020, while Calfee was waiting for Governor Bill Lee to begin his State of the State address. After the photograph went viral, Calfee explained that her chocolate syrup bottle was actually filled with water.

Calfee told the Tennessean:

“It’s a reused syrup bottle in which I drink my water,” Calfee said Tuesday. “I’m not going to buy a $ 25, $ 35 or $ 45 bottle of water that isn’t worth what it costs because I’m probably going to put it down and leave it somewhere.”

Calfee said that he and his wife, Marilyn, were “recycling everything.”

“I was about to put it in recycling plastic one day at home, and I thought, shoot, I can put water in it,” said Calfee.

Calfee offered a similar explanation to Time magazine:

“My wife and I are farmers, so we believe in taking care of the land and recycling everything,” he explains, adding that “when you have grandchildren, you can’t miss ketchup, vinaigrette ranch or chocolate syrup ”. he was going to throw away the Hershey’s bottle a few years ago and thought, “You know it would make a good bottle of water.” I’m not going to pay $ 40 for a bottle of water that I could put down and leave somewhere. “

