Marvel comics may or may not have a dilemma in hand. At the House of X & Powers of X summer crossover event, writer Jonathan Hickman revealed that the X-Men had not only started reviving their recently fallen comrades – Chamber, Wolfsbane, Banshee, Multiple Man, and Magik – but instead that they were also well on the way to recovering every victim of violence against people over the years. Everything very ambitious and benevolent.

However, it was not their intention to question the fans, but the means by which this was done.

The dead characters in question are not brought back in the usual way – by which I mean using mystical arts or divine intervention – but by science fueled by mutants.

With the help of DNA samples obtained, new bodies are created and then artificially matured to the appropriate age. Xavier then uses a juiced cerebro to install the latest image of the subject’s mind.

Simple enough, isn’t it? Aside from the lack of a component that has been critical to every corner of the Marvel universe from the start. The existence of the soul. Although the concept is not biblically correct, it has been a pillar of Marvel Comics lore for decades. Whole arches and characters were and are currently built around them – the fact that they weren’t addressed on the panel is strange.

I say “on-panel” because Hickman has already been interviewed but is currently waving anything by hand, possibly not to reveal a future plot thread. There are only a few questions that he cannot answer, such as how Monet could transform into penance at will and why Cyclops still needs a visor after handing over a new body.

Good questions, especially since he also suggests that it may not be the first time we’ve seen these two and others reborn in the fifth edition of House of X – after their death in the two previous editions.

Hickman tells Adventures in Poor Taste:

“And we’ve already shown some interesting improvements in how Monet is able to take a penance shape and Warren is able to be both regular angel and archangel. So there seems to be a way to get the finished version of a resurrected one To optimize mutants. Does that apply to their age? Or about other aspects of their physical condition? What about their gender? What if they want to be backed up by an earlier version? One who hasn’t had any particular trauma or who has broken their heart Has? “

It’s a big deal, guys. There was a six-month gap in history between the end of the run of Matthew Rosenberg’s Uncanny X-Men and the debut of House of X / Powers of X.

Other than setting up the infrastructure that would become the Krakoan people and economic system, we have no idea what the X-Men were up to.

Did you die? How many exactly? Have they been emphatically replaced by more pleasant versions?

Of the 8 X-Men who died during the Orchis base strike – and while many mutants died in Uncanny X-Men – none of them were previously dead.

Jean, Cyclops and Wolverine had all been brought back to life last year, but Monet, Angel, Mystique, Husk and Nightcrawler were – as far as we know – alive and well. Most took part in the Age of X-Man crossover event.

Marvel’s idea of ​​cloned characters is no stranger. YouTuber Richard Meyers, the host of the comic MATER with Ya Boi Zack, recently mentioned this in a video.

Indeed, the imprint has a problem with doppelgangers and often uses this as a focus for storylines. Take, for example, the infamous Spider-Man clone Saga, Heroes Reborn or the newer instance with Black Widow and Iron Man.

While Stark, Spider-Man and the Black Widow’s brushes can be traced back to crazy science, in the case of Heroes Reborn the Avengers, Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom died by defeating Onslaught. They were not revived using conventional means – magic, cloning or time travel – but replicated by Franklin Richards in a pocket universe and simply fell into the 616.

There are MANY more examples of this, and I assume this is due to the performance of the Marvel editorial team. Unlike in DC, where the entire universe is restarted every 10 to 15 years (sometimes less), Marvel uses the same story from the start. The reconstruction of the entire level of existence during the secret wars did not change much.

If Marvel has done this in the past, why is it a problem now? It is not exactly the same thing. Outside of Heroes Reborn, characters are usually only revived occasionally and in isolated cases. At the moment there are more cloned – possibly soulless – X-Men and mutants than those born naturally in a womb.

It is not a major franchise problem. It’s just messy. Almost as chaotic as a few years ago when almost every major X-Man had at least one staggered double in the main continuity. They gave Marvel some appreciation and fixed the problem. Before the relaunch of Uncanny X-Men, they systematically eliminated these distractions through mini-series and, um, very careful murder.

Much of this can be done not just for the X-Men, but for the entire Marvel universe.

In a previous article, we talked about the possibility that Marvel is actually trying to use Moira MacTaggert’s last life to restart not just the X-Men one last time, but the entire Marvel universe.

Knowing how Hickman writes and how much influence he previously had on this franchise and the Avengers / Fantastic Four – all of these soulless meat puppet X-Men could kick off a whole new Marvel universe. Fingers crossed.

