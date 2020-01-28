advertisement

Q: My doctor has now performed a physical exam twice and another person in the room (one of his co-workers). Does he have to have another person in the room?

-D.G., Venice

Ron Sokol

ON: California law does not require the doctor to have someone else in the room during a physical exam. However, some doctors do this as a precaution. In return, a patient can request the presence of another person or bring a friend or relative.

Q: Do doctors in California need to be insured against malpractice?

-C.S., San Pedro

ON: Doctors are not obliged to take out liability insurance here, with the exception that liability insurance is compulsory for outpatient operations.

Q: In my case of medical misconduct, an offer of $ 29,000 was made. My lawyer told me that a report should be made if the settlement was $ 30,000 or more. Can you explain?

-J.N., Foothill Ranch

ON: The settlement of a medical malpractice case of more than $ 30,000 must be reported to the California Medical Quality Assurance Board. Once this is reported, the committee can examine the doctor’s behavior and take appropriate action.

Q: I am very concerned about the amount of medication her doctor has prescribed for my sister. Can I report this without giving my name to the Medical Quality Assurance Board?

-M.R., Costa Mesa

ON: The answer is that you can submit a report or paperwork anonymously, but it is difficult for the panel to conduct an effective investigation without the patient’s consent.

The maximum reparation for a medical misconduct case in California for non-economic damage (often referred to as “pain and suffering”) is $ 250,000. This has been the law in California for many years, and efforts to change it have so far been unsuccessful.

Ron Sokol is a Manhattan Beach lawyer with more than 35 years of experience. His column, which appears in print on Wednesdays, contains a summary of the law and is not to be understood as legal advice. Email questions and comments to RonSEsq@aol.com or write to Ask the Lawyer, Daily Breeze, 400 Continental Boulevard, Suite 600, El Segundo, CA, 90245.

