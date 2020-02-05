advertisement

Yesterday I took a train home on the airport line with my wife and seven month old baby. Of course, there were many new travelers on our train. When we got out we went into the elevator and a man came in with us. He rolled two huge suitcases, which is probably why he took the elevator.

He was Chinese.

I have no idea where the man came from. He could have just flown in from Canada or even Melbourne or Canberra. But it occurred to me to be at least a little on guard with this most likely harmless man. And I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t try to look at his luggage tags (which I couldn’t see in my place).

The justification for my suspicions comes from just two pieces of information I had – that the man had just flown to Sydney from somewhere and that he looked Chinese.

I wanted to start this story because I was thinking about how easy it is to go down the slippery slope from caution to paranoia to racial profiles.

It is reasonable and even sensible to show some level of fear and caution given the outbreak of the coronavirus. After all, the World Health Organization has declared it an “emergency of public health of international interest”.

But we have to separate prudence from what is simply old racism.

Many Chinese-Australian citizens have expressed concern about a higher level of racism since the outbreak of the corona virus.

Rhea Liang, a surgeon on the Gold Coast, tweeted that a patient was joking because she didn’t shake her hand for fear of the virus.

“I have not left Australia. This is not sensible health care, it is #racism,” tweeted Dr. Liang.

In the south west of Sydney, the handwritten sign of a café sparked outrage.

“‘The Corona Virus’ won’t last long since it was made in CHINA.”

Many Australians from Asia have even reported that people refuse to sit next to them on public transport (not necessarily a bad thing, but that’s irrelevant).

In the meantime, over 64,000 people have signed a petition in which two Australian newspapers are to apologize for the headlines “China Virus Pandamonium” and “China Kids Stay Home”. They both shared stories of how Australian private schools want their students who were recently in China to be unlocked by a doctor before returning to class.

It is not inappropriate for schools to have concerns about the spread of the virus. This is actually very reasonable. And it’s not racist, even if it only affects students with a Chinese background. But these headlines about history have crossed a line.

China (more precisely Wuhan) is the epicenter of the virus. Nobody can deny that. However, there is a difference between caution towards people who have recently gone through infected regions and fear of the Chinese in general.

Australia is of course not the only one who has improved the mood against China.

Over 100,000 Singaporeans have signed a petition asking the government to exclude Chinese nationals from entry.

In the Japanese city of Hakone, a shop asked the tourism authorities to apologize after a sign was posted stopping the Chinese from entering.

And in France the newspaper Le Courier Picard used the headings “Alerte jaune” and “Le péril jaune?” (Yellow danger?) Accompanied by a picture of a Chinese woman wearing a mask. This caused many French Asians to respond to social media with #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus (I’m not a virus).

The corona virus has infected over 20,000 people and killed over 400 so far – the vast majority of them in China. The outbreak comes at a time when the mood against China is already high around the world. Here’s another excuse to fear China or make fun of Chinese.

Meanwhile, the Australian government has taken the controversial move to isolate all Australians evacuated from Wuhan in the Christmas Island internment camp. How should we feel about it? Is it racist?

First, the look is really bad. Herding people from an ethnic group to an internment camp (no less on an island) is reminiscent of war internment camps. Obviously, this is a completely different situation, but it doesn’t look good. Immediately after the announcement by ScoMo, the phrase “leper colony” was tossed around by the media.

On the other hand, isolation is of course a sensible way to contain a possible outbreak on our shores. According to the first reports, cockroaches and slow internet were the biggest complaints that came from the Christmas Island internment camp. Maybe there’s nothing wrong with that.

But a prison?

What if the virus came from Manchester (England) and not from Wuhan (China)? In this case, would Australians visiting Britain be taken to an internment camp on Christmas Island to be isolated? Or would special arrangements have been made in the big cities?

Actually, I didn’t really react to the man on the train. We all got out of the elevator and that’s it.

But what if he coughed? Or sneezed? Would I have taken a step back? Would I have waited for the next elevator? Or did you say something to him?

Would such actions be considered reasonable prudence? Or would it be discrimination?

And would he have had the right to complain about me on Twitter?

