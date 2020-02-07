advertisement

Q: My HOA requires me to install Critter Guards as part of my solar system, but that costs me over $ 1,000. Can the HOA force me to pay these costs? Your valuable advice will be highly appreciated. – C.J., San Jose

A: Sections 714, 714.1 and 4746 of the Civil Code establish a strict legal preference for solar panels in HOAs in California. While a “reasonable” restriction is allowed, a restriction that adds either $ 1,000 or 10% of the cost (whichever is lower) is not appropriate and is expressly prohibited.

If there is no reasonable way to meet the Critter Guard requirement without costing more than $ 1,000, you should bring this information along with a copy of the statute (and possibly this column) to your board.

Associations that make the wrong choice in this area are exposed not only to damages and attorney fees, but also to a civil penalty. However, do not rush to court – show your board this information and help to clear it up. Most HOA disputes begin with an inequality of information, followed by assumptions about bad will on both sides. This is something that should be worked out quickly as neighbors once everyone has the same information.

Q: The problem with Civil Code 714.1 and its permission to “reasonable standards” for installing solar panels is that many HOAs propose tremendous compensation agreements that go well beyond the maintenance and repair requirements that such a system may develop.

In our case, we have the roof over our unit – it’s not a general area. But the HOA has proposed a terrible agreement that we need to sign to install solar. It goes far beyond the current CC & Rs, according to which the owner must maintain and repair the roof and all attached parts. The owner is obliged to compensate the club for anything that happens somewhere or at any time in the future and to oblige the owner to pay the club’s legal fees for future disputes on any subject. Unfortunately, Civil 714.1 offers you the opportunity to propose such an agreement. – P.K., Vista

A: Civil Code 714.1 provides reasonable restrictions, e.g. For example, the homeowner’s obligation to maintain, repair, and insure his system, and the homeowner’s obligation to cover the future costs of the HOA. Compensation means that you would reimburse the HOA from these costs if the HOA caused costs due to your installed solar system.

You describe your roof as an independent property that you are already servicing and repairing. Therefore, the risk that the HOA will incur costs appears to be low. But what if part of the installation was moved by strong wind, flew off the roof and damaged another house or injured someone? Why should the other home owners in your association incur costs that would not have been incurred without installing your system?

I therefore do not agree with you in this regard. I think the compensation in this regard is fair to your neighbors and to you.

Kelly G. Richardson Esq., CCAL, is a Fellow of the College of Community Association Lawyers and a partner of Richardson | Ober | DeNichilo LLP, a California law firm known for advising community organizations. Send questions to Kelly@rodllp.com.

