Is this the end of screen entertainment?

Sometimes you get a jolt when you fly when you notice that the air changes – and that has nothing to do with turbulence.

When I got on the seven-hour scoot flight from Tokyo to Bangkok, I knew I needed my own device and had to pay an additional fee for entertainment on board.

Deciding to watch a couple of films would help if the hours passed. Since my laptop was charged, I couldn’t find the ScooTV option anywhere on my device. When a crew member came over, I asked for help, and then came the answer that I wasn’t expecting.

“I’m sorry, sir, but Scoot is no longer entertainment on board,” she said. “We have WiFi, but we no longer have films or TVs on our flights.”

No backrest screen is one thing, as airlines like Qantas, United, and American are already phasing them out on certain routes, but I would never have known an airline that removes screen entertainment altogether. A scoot spokesman later confirmed why.

“ScooTV was removed from the Scoot fleet in September 2019 after a customer survey was conducted in December 2018, with 80 percent of our customers choosing on-board WiFi as their preferred form of in-flight entertainment,” said the spokesman.

“Based on feedback from our customers, Scoot decided to replace the ScooTV component in the ScootPlus package with free 30MB WiFi during the flight to provide customers with added value and better meet their in-flight connectivity needs. “

Scoot may have taken the first step, but other airlines are expected to follow suit as the entertainment landscape undergoes a major overhaul in flight.

“Rather than losing in-flight entertainment, it has evolved with advances in technology to give consumers greater choice and personalization,” said Paul Whiteway of Skyscanner.

You will not find any films on this carrier.

“Travelers fly with their personal devices, sometimes preinstalled with their favorite content, so they can continue to watch their selection of films and TV shows and listen to their playlists.”

During this flight to Bangkok, many fellow travelers used their own devices to watch films and TV series that they had downloaded before boarding. It was a reminder of the age of Netflix when downloaded entertainment could be viewed offline at any time. Fortunately, a good book kept me in my hand luggage.

Kurt Stache, managing director of American Airlines, has claimed that more than 50 percent of American Airlines passengers take two devices on board. In the 2016 International Air Transport Association’s global passenger survey, 51 percent of passengers said they preferred to use their own devices rather than a screen with a backrest. The increased focus on the availability and speed of Wi-Fi on board contributes to the changing rules as passengers can make other decisions.

This shift in demand is also a win for airlines, as scrapping screens and entertainment devices avoids the cost of expensive and heavy hardware, and less weight on board means lower fuel costs.

Virgin Australia offers free WiFi and packages starting at $ 6.99 for international flights on some domestic flights. Qantas offers free connectivity on many domestic flights, but not yet WiFi on international flights. As a low-cost provider, Scoot offers Wi-Fi packages ranging from $ 7.20 for 30 MB to $ 48 for 200 MB.

Flight Center’s Haydn Long believes these changes in flight entertainment mean a significant shift in time. “I think it might surprise people who don’t travel regularly,” he says. “It is important to consider all inclusions when comparing fares and airlines before booking.”

And if we move in this changing landscape, it will also mean a shift in my own travel habits. I will definitely miss going through the menu of movies and TV shows if I get involved at the start of a flight. I’ll probably also invest in a new iPad with a bigger screen and more storage. And when I’m on the go, I’ll definitely make the most of the hotel’s Wi-Fi to download a selection of screenings between flights.

